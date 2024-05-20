Hoosiers Now

Trayce Jackson-Davis One Vote Shy of Making NBA All-Rookie Team

After averaging 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game during his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, former Indiana Hoosier Trayce Jackson-Davis finished 11th in NBA All-Rookie team voting.

Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis backs down his opponent.
Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis backs down his opponent. / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
When Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected 57th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, he sent out a memorable Tweet.

Jackson-Davis was passed up by nearly every NBA franchise in last June's draft, despite an All-American career at Indiana, where Jackson-Davis became the program's all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots and finished third on the all-time scoring chart. The Golden State Warriors traded with the Washington Wizards on draft night to acquire Jackson-Davis, and he outperformed his draft slot by a wide margin.

As a rookie, Jackson-Davis started 16 games and played in 68, logging 16.6 minutes per game. He averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

His 70.2% field goal percentage ranked fourth in the NBA among players with at least 175 attempts, and it's No. 1 all-time among Hoosiers with at least 300 field goal attempts in a single NBA season.

On Monday, the NBA All-Rookie teams were announced, and Jackson-Davis fell one vote short of making the second team. Memphis forward GG Jackson received 43 votes, and Jackson-Davis received 42. By this measure, he had the 11th best season among NBA rookies in 2023-24.

Here's who made the first and second teams ahead of Jackson-Davis.

First team

  • Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City (16.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg)
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio (21.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg)
  • Brandon Miller, Charlotte (17.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg)
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami (11.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
  • Brandin Podziemski, Golden State (9.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg)

Second team

  • Dereck Lively, Dallas (8.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg)
  • Amen Thompson, Houston (9.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg)
  • Keyonte George, Utah (13.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg)
  • Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City (6.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg)
  • GG Jackson, Memphis (14.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg)

Here's how the voting played out.

