Trayce Jackson-Davis Unable to Participate at NBA Draft Combine

Trayce Jackson-Davis declared for the 2022 NBA Draft with the option to return to Indiana for his senior season. The plan was for him to compete at the NBA Draft Combine, but after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, that was not possible.

At the combine, Jackson-Davis would have competed in five-on-five scrimmages against other draft-eligible prospects, gone through athletic tests and shooting drills, taken physical measurements and conducted interviews with NBA coaches, front office members and scouts.

As Jackson-Davis weighs his decision to pursue a career in the NBA or return to Indiana for his senior season, the combine would have helped him receive valuable feedback. While Jackson-Davis missed out on exposure to NBA teams at the combine, there is still a chance he could be invited to private workouts upon invitation. At times, these can be just as valuable for players and teams because they are not restricted to the guidelines of the combine.

Jackson-Davis is not listed in most recent NBA mock drafts, so it was safe to assume that he'd need to make a good impression at the combine or private workouts in order to increase his stock.

The combine lasts from May 16 to May 22 in Chicago, Ill., and Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to make his decision.

