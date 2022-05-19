Skip to main content
Trayce Jackson-Davis Unable to Participate at NBA Draft Combine

Indiana star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was invited to the NBA Draft Combine, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and missed various events at the combine. Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to decide if he'll go pro or return to Indiana.

USA Today Network

Trayce Jackson-Davis declared for the 2022 NBA Draft with the option to return to Indiana for his senior season. The plan was for him to compete at the NBA Draft Combine, but after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, that was not possible.

At the combine, Jackson-Davis would have competed in five-on-five scrimmages against other draft-eligible prospects, gone through athletic tests and shooting drills, taken physical measurements and conducted interviews with NBA coaches, front office members and scouts. 

As Jackson-Davis weighs his decision to pursue a career in the NBA or return to Indiana for his senior season, the combine would have helped him receive valuable feedback. While Jackson-Davis missed out on exposure to NBA teams at the combine, there is still a chance he could be invited to private workouts upon invitation. At times, these can be just as valuable for players and teams because they are not restricted to the guidelines of the combine.

Jackson-Davis is not listed in most recent NBA mock drafts, so it was safe to assume that he'd need to make a good impression at the combine or private workouts in order to increase his stock.

The combine lasts from May 16 to May 22 in Chicago, Ill., and Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to make his decision.

Stories related to Indiana basketball:

  • JACKSON-DAVIS NOT INCLUDED IN MOCK DRAFTS: The NBA lottery was on Tuesday, revealing the complete order for the 2022 NBA Draft. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has until June 1 to decide to stay in the draft or return to college, wasn't projected to be drafted in several recent mock drafts. CLICK HERE
  • FORMER HOOSIER RAY PAVY DIES AT 80: Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, 1959 Indiana All-Star and Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up Ray Pavy passed away on Monday at age 80. Pavy was a member of the 1960-1961 Indiana Hoosiers basketball team coached by Branch McCracken. CLICK HERE
  • GREEN, NEWKIRK JOIN ASSEMBLY BALL: Former Indiana guards Devonte Green and Josh Newkirk are the first alumni announced to play for Assembly Ball in The Basketball Tournament. This 64-team tournament will begin on July 16 with a $1 million prize for the winning team. CLICK HERE

