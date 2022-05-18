NBA Draft Order Revealed, Mock Drafts Do Not Include Trayce Jackson-Davis

The NBA held its draft lottery on Tuesday, revealing the complete order for the 2022 NBA Draft. The Orlando Magic received the No. 1 overall selection, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons to round out the top five.

The NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 23, and players like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis have until June 1 to decide if they're staying in the draft or returning to college.

Indiana and head coach Mike Woodson are in a bit of a waiting game when it comes to the 2022-2023 roster. It's leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker from last season, Jackson-Davis, is participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Ill. this week. Jackson-Davis declared for the draft with the possibility of returning for his senior season at Indiana, where he'd join a team with three other returning starters and a top-10 incoming recruiting class.

NBA.com released a consensus mock draft, taking projections from top NBA analysts. The seven links below include first and second round mock drafts, and none of them include Jackson-Davis.

ESPN (Jonathan Givony), Sports Illustrated (Jeremy Woo), The Athletic (Sam Vecenie), Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman), NetScouts Basketball (Carl Berman), USA Today/For the Win (Bryan Kalborsky), Basketball News (Matt Babcock).

The NBA Draft Combine lasts until May 22, so there is still time for Jackson-Davis to increase his stock. At the combine, players go through athletic tests like the vertical jump and bench press, shooting tests, physical measurements, medical tests and interviews in front of NBA coaches, general managers and scouts.

