Trey Galloway Out For Indiana's Game Against Miami of Ohio on Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No. 12 Indiana will be without Trey Galloway on Sunday due to precautionary reasons.
Galloway was not in uniform for pregame warmups as the Hoosiers prepared for a 5:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Miami of Ohio Redhawks.
The third-year guard from Culver, Ind. has dealt with back, wrist and groin injuries throughout his Indiana career, and most recently underwent groin surgery this offseason. He missed 15 games last season due to injury and played in 20 games with three starts.
Galloway averaged 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game with 36 total assists and 18 steals during the 2021-22 season. As a freshman, he appeared in 25 games with seven starts, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds.
Galloway plays an important role off the bench for the Hoosiers and often played in the closing moments of games last year. 3-point shooting has been Galloway's biggest area of struggle as a Hoosier, shooting 18.2 percent from 3 as a freshman and 21.4 percent last year. He appears to have made improvements to his outside shot this offseason, though, knocking down 2-for-4 3-pointers against Bethune-Cookman and going 2-for-3 from 3 across two exhibition games.
