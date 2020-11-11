Logan Duncomb Officially Signs National Letter of Intent with Indiana Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head coach Archie Miller took to Twitter Wednesday to officially welcome Logan Duncomb to Indiana's class of 2021.

Duncomb officially signed his national letter of intent.

Below is the full press release from Indiana basketball:

Indiana University men’s basketball coach Archie Miller has announced that Logan Duncomb, a 6-foot-9 center from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, has signed a national letter of intent to attend IU and play basketball for the Hoosiers next season. He is the No. 63 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 88 according to Rivals.com.

He has played two seasons for Coach Carl Kremer and the Fighting Crusaders leading them to the Ohio State Championship in 2019 and the top ranking in the state prior to having their season postponed due to COVID-19 last season. Last year, he averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. As a sophomore, he contributed 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and a block. In 2020, he was named third-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Southwest District and All-Greater Catholic League. He was a first-team All-GCL choice that season.

During his career, Moeller has enjoyed tremendous team success, becoming the first

Division I program in Cincinnati to win back-to-back state titles since 1973. In addition to their 29-0 state championship squad his sophomore year, which included Regional, District and GCL South titles, Moeller finished 26-1 advancing to the Elite Eight of the Ohio State Tournament before the season was scrapped last spring. The had won the GCL South and District crowns along the way. During the summer he played for Indiana Elite and Coach Mark Adams. He also was a teammate of current IU player Michael Shipp, while in high school.

He is the son of Brandon and Erin Duncomb and has a sister, Annalie.

Archie Miller on Logan Duncomb

“On behalf of Indiana University and our basketball staff we would like to welcome Logan Duncomb to our basketball family.”

“If you asked me to describe Logan in one word, I would say “winner”. Logan comes from one of the best basketball programs in the Midwest in Archbishop Moeller High School. The coaching staff at Moeller, led by Head Coach Carl Kremer, prepares their players for the demands of college basketball as well as any high school program in the country. As a starter at Moeller, Logan has helped lead his team to an amazing 55-1 record, winning a Division I State Championship in Ohio as a sophomore and a number 1 state ranking as a junior before the season was cancelled. As he enters his senior season, Moeller is nationally rated preseason number 8 by MaxPreps. In addition, he played on an Indiana Elite Team that was recognized as one of the top program’s in the country. Logan’s winning mentality also translates in the classroom as he is ranked near the top of his graduating class.”

“Logan is a throwback front court player with a relentless work ethic and a genuine love for competing. He is an elite runner in the open court with an exceptional feel for the game. He also craves the physicality that he will encounter in the Big Ten.”

“I am extremely excited to add Logan to our program and look forward to coaching him. I want to thank his father, Brandon, his mother, Erin, and his sister, Annalie, for supporting Logan in his decision to become a Hoosier as he chose Indiana over some of the top basketball and academic institutions in the nation.”

Related Stories: