Hoosiers in The Pros: Pat Riley Speaks on Heat's Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo enters the off-season as a free agent after playing for the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat this season.

Victor Oladipo started the season where he had played since the 2017-18 NBA season on the Indiana Pacers. However, after spending three and a half seasons in the same state that he played his college basketball in, Oladipo was traded to the Houston Rockets in the James Harden trade.

With Houston, Oladipo never really fit; the two-time NBA All-Star who just recently turned 29-years-old didn't seem like a good pairing playing on a rebuilding Rockets' team with no intentions of making the playoffs.

After 20 games on the Rockets, Oladipo was then sent to the Miami Heat, where he joined forces with Jimmy Butler and the 2020 Eastern Conference Champions.

However, after playing just four games in a Heat uniform, the Indiana University product had season-ending knee surgery that kept him out of the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.

He now enters free agency this summer.

On Thursday, Heat's legendary team President, Pat Riley, addressed the media for his end of the season press conference and was asked about Oladipo.

Riley's quotes can be seen captured by Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

"Pat Riley on Victor Oladipo: "We'll see what happens in August when we sit down and talk with him." Riley said Oladipo will be rehabbing with the Heat and the team will monitor him this offseason." Chiang Tweeted on Thursday.

Oladipo finished the season averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game between the three teams.

The 2013 2nd overall pick out of IU is entering his ninth NBA season.