NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 8): Olapido, Warren Help Pacers Beat Lakers on National TV

The NBA playoffs are just a week away in the bubble down in Orlando, Fla. Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers look like they are ready, and they know it.

And now the nation knows it, too.

Playing on national television Saturday night for the first time in the NBA Restart, the Pacers knocked off LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111. T.J. Warren led the Pacers with 39 points, but Oladipo had a big night, too, scoring 22 points in the big win over the Lakers, who have the best record in the Western Conference.

"I was just aggressive in general. As the games continue to manifest, as I continue to keep playing, I just continue to just be aggressive." said Oladipo, who scored over 20 points for just the second time in 17 games this season since coming back from a serious quad injury.

"We did a good job of getting stops and getting out and trying to take advantage of our speed," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said about the strong start. "Victor was able to get a good rhythm tonight. I thought Malcolm did a good job of defending LeBron but also making sure we were organized, getting us into our offensive sets." -

The Pacers have three seeding games left before beginning the playoffs, and two of those games are against the Miami Heat, the Pacers' likely first-round opponent. The Pacers and Heat meet at 8 p.m. on Monday. Indiana then takes on Houston on Wednesday before facing Miami again on Friday.

Warren has been on fire during the restart, and the Pacers are doing a good job of feeding off of him.

"I just stayed aggressive down the stretch," Warren said. "My guards did a great job of setting me up. Sscoring the ball is what I do."

The Pacers sealed the game when Oladipo found Warren, who buried a three-pointer from the wing with 10.6 seconds left to seal the win.

"At the end of the day, I could have made a play and did something, but you've got to feed the hot hand," Oladipo said of the moment. "This is basketball. The guy is playing well, give him the ball...let him know I have the trust in him to make a play."

The Pacers went 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range in the win and Oladipo was 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Saturday's other Indiana performances

Denver 134, Utah 132: Neither Juwan Morgan (Utah) nor Noah Vonleh (Denver) saw actions.

Sunday's games