VIDEO: What Curtis Jones Said After Beating His Former Indiana Teammates

Tom Brew

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Here's what Penn State senior guard Curtis Jones had to say Wednesday night after his Nittany Lions beat Indiana 64-49 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Jones used to play at Indiana, so this night had special meaning for him. He was classmates with Indiana seniors Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis, and he played 40 games for the Hoosiers, 33 as a freshman during the 2015-16 season and seven more after coach Archie Miller arrived the following year.

He left in December to transfer. He went to Oklahoma State for a year but then came to Penn State  this year as a graduate transfer.

He scored 12 points on Wednesday night and gave a big lift to the Penn State offense that was struggling out of the game. He singlehandedly outside Indiana's entire four-man guard rotation 12-9.

“I’m proud of Curtis,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said after Wednesday night's win. “We really needed his production in the first half, and we’re going to continue to need that.

“He made big shots for us, he made big plays in the second half too, and he’s got to continue to do that. This is what seniors are supposed to do, rise to the occasion, and he's doing that for us.”

Jones has been on a roll in the past week. Aside from his 12 points against Indiana, he also had 18 points last Wednesday in the huge road win at Michigan. All 18 of his points came during a Penn State rally in the second half.

Jones will have at least one more crack at the Hoosiers this season. He will return to Bloomington for the first time when the two teams meet again on Sunday, Feb. 24.

  GAME STORY: Penn State's defense clamps down on Hoosiers, who score a season-low 49 points.
  TOM BREW COLUMN: When the Hoosiers are bad, they're really bad. And they were bad Wednesday night in the loss to Penn State. 
Indiana at Penn State Official Game Thread

Join the conversation as we get ready for the Hoosiers to take on Penn State tonight in a huge Big Ten game

Tom Brew

thomasbrew

My Two Cents: When Hoosiers Are Bad, They're Really Bad

Indiana's four guards only made three shots all night, which looked especially bad considering Penn State's Curtis Jones, a former Hoosier, made five himself in the Nittany Lions' win.

Tom Brew

Rapid Reaction: Penn State Steals Win from Indiana

Indiana gives up 15 steals and struggles to score from the perimeter in an ugly 15-point loss to No. 24 Penn State.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Curtis Jones Squares Off With His Old Team

Penn State senior guard Curtis Jones played the first two years of his college career at Indiana, so he's looking forward to seeing a few old teammates Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily, Volume 5: Rutgers Looks Like the Real Deal

The Scarlet Knights are still unbeaten at home after dispatching Purdue Tuesday night, and they look like legitimate Big Ten contenders.

Tom Brew

Meet The Opponent: Penn State Now a Lethal Favorite

The days of rolling over outmanned Penn State are over now, so Indiana has a huge road challenge on its hands tonight in Happy Valley.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Eric Gordon Scores 50 Points For Houston Rockets

Former Hoosier scoring sensation Eric Gordon set a career-high with 50 points Monday night, the most points ever scored by an Indiana player in the NBA.

Tom Brew

Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Peyton Ramsey is graduating from Indiana in May, so he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and look for a different school to play for in 2020.

Tom Brew

Irish For Life

Big Ten Daily, Volume 4: League Still Shaken by Kobe Bryant's Death

Players and coaches from the around the league when in on Kobe Bryant, the NBA superstar who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily, Volume 3: Road Teams Have a Huge Sunday

All three road teams won on Sunday, and it was a must-win situation for many of them as the Big Ten race continues to stay tight.

Tom Brew