VIDEO: What Curtis Jones Said After Beating His Former Indiana Teammates

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Here's what Penn State senior guard Curtis Jones had to say Wednesday night after his Nittany Lions beat Indiana 64-49 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Jones used to play at Indiana, so this night had special meaning for him. He was classmates with Indiana seniors Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis, and he played 40 games for the Hoosiers, 33 as a freshman during the 2015-16 season and seven more after coach Archie Miller arrived the following year.

He left in December to transfer. He went to Oklahoma State for a year but then came to Penn State this year as a graduate transfer.

He scored 12 points on Wednesday night and gave a big lift to the Penn State offense that was struggling out of the game. He singlehandedly outside Indiana's entire four-man guard rotation 12-9.

“I’m proud of Curtis,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said after Wednesday night's win. “We really needed his production in the first half, and we’re going to continue to need that.

“He made big shots for us, he made big plays in the second half too, and he’s got to continue to do that. This is what seniors are supposed to do, rise to the occasion, and he's doing that for us.”

Jones has been on a roll in the past week. Aside from his 12 points against Indiana, he also had 18 points last Wednesday in the huge road win at Michigan. All 18 of his points came during a Penn State rally in the second half.

Jones will have at least one more crack at the Hoosiers this season. He will return to Bloomington for the first time when the two teams meet again on Sunday, Feb. 24.

