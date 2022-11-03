WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Makes Behind-the-Back Layup Against Saint Francis
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jalen Hood-Schifino is making his presence known early in his Indiana career.
Indiana's five-star freshman Hood-Schifino sliced through the lane while wrapping the ball behind his back before an easy layup during Thursday's exhibition game against Saint Francis.
The highlight-reel play gave Indiana an 18-13 lead with 12:24 left in the first half.
Hood-Schifino was in the starting lineup for both of Indiana's exhibition games to start the season. He scored 11 points with four assists and three rebounds on Saturday against Maryland, and he leads Indiana with seven points early on against Saint Francis.
Hood-Schifino is the highest-ranked recruit in the Big Ten out of Montverde Academy near Orlando, Fla., where he won back-to-back GEICO national championships.
Following two exhibition games, Indiana begins the regular season on Monday against Morehead State. This game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and can be seen on BTN-plus.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- WOODSON TELLS RECRUITING STORIES: Montverde Academy teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau are the Big Ten's top-ranked incoming recruits for the 2022-23 college basketball season. On Inside Indiana basketball with Don Fischer, coach Mike Woodson offered insight into their recruitment to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX. CLICK HERE
- LOGAN DUNCOMB'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb notched an 11-point 11-rebound double-double in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian. After playing sparingly as a freshman, he worked in the weight room and on the court to be ready to contribute in year two. CLICK HERE
- HOOD-SCHIFINO, RENEAU SHINE IN EXHIBITION: Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 78-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE