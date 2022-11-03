WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Makes Behind-the-Back Layup Against Saint Francis

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jalen Hood-Schifino is making his presence known early in his Indiana career.

Indiana's five-star freshman Hood-Schifino sliced through the lane while wrapping the ball behind his back before an easy layup during Thursday's exhibition game against Saint Francis.

The highlight-reel play gave Indiana an 18-13 lead with 12:24 left in the first half.

Hood-Schifino was in the starting lineup for both of Indiana's exhibition games to start the season. He scored 11 points with four assists and three rebounds on Saturday against Maryland, and he leads Indiana with seven points early on against Saint Francis.

Hood-Schifino is the highest-ranked recruit in the Big Ten out of Montverde Academy near Orlando, Fla., where he won back-to-back GEICO national championships.

Following two exhibition games, Indiana begins the regular season on Monday against Morehead State. This game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and can be seen on BTN-plus.

