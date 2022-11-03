WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Takes it Coast to Coast
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino landed his second start of the preseason in an exhibition game versus Saint Francis on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Hood-Schifino snagged the rebound high off the glass and used his speed to get a leg up on Cougars defenders for a coast-to-coast drive to the basket.
Off of a left-handed layup, Hood-Schifino gets the shot to roll on in causing a huge reaction from Hoosier Nation fans, many of which have expressed their excitement over the recruit via Twitter. One fan even called him a magician.
Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with nine points with just over three minutes to go in the first half and is followed by Hood-Schifino, freshman forward Malik Reneau and veteran guard Xavier Johnson who all tally seven points.
Take a look at the full replay embedded in the tweet below:
Read More
Up next, the Hoosiers will officially begin regular season play when they take on Morehead State on Monday, Nov. 7 inside the Hall.
The Hoosiers will then take on Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Nov. 10 at home before heading to Cincinnati Ohio to take on Xavier for their first away game of the season on Friday, Nov. 18.
The first Big Ten game of the season comes on Dec. 3 versus Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. followed by a home game versus Nebraska on Dec. 7.
The rest of conference play resumes on Jan. 5 versus Iowa in Iowa City.
Full Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- LIVE BLOG - INDIANA VS. SAINT FRANCIS It's the final tuneup for No. 13-ranked Indiana, as the Hoosiers take on St. Francis in their second exhibition game of the season. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you up to date in real time with all the news and views straight from press row and Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON TELLS RECRUITING STORIES: Montverde Academy teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau are the Big Ten's top-ranked incoming recruits for the 2022-23 college basketball season. On Inside Indiana basketball with Don Fischer, coach Mike Woodson offered insight into their recruitment to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- LOGAN DUNCOMB'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb notched an 11-point 11-rebound double-double in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian. After playing sparingly as a freshman, he worked in the weight room and on the court to be ready to contribute in year two. CLICK HERE