WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Takes it Coast to Coast

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino landed his second start of the preseason in an exhibition game versus Saint Francis on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Hood-Schifino snagged the rebound high off the glass and used his speed to get a leg up on Cougars defenders for a coast-to-coast drive to the basket.

Off of a left-handed layup, Hood-Schifino gets the shot to roll on in causing a huge reaction from Hoosier Nation fans, many of which have expressed their excitement over the recruit via Twitter. One fan even called him a magician.

Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with nine points with just over three minutes to go in the first half and is followed by Hood-Schifino, freshman forward Malik Reneau and veteran guard Xavier Johnson who all tally seven points.

Take a look at the full replay embedded in the tweet below:

Up next, the Hoosiers will officially begin regular season play when they take on Morehead State on Monday, Nov. 7 inside the Hall.

The Hoosiers will then take on Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Nov. 10 at home before heading to Cincinnati Ohio to take on Xavier for their first away game of the season on Friday, Nov. 18.

The first Big Ten game of the season comes on Dec. 3 versus Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. followed by a home game versus Nebraska on Dec. 7.

The rest of conference play resumes on Jan. 5 versus Iowa in Iowa City.

Full Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule

