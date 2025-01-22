WATCH: Kel'el Ware Joins David Robinson in Record Books After First Career Start
In his first career start, Kel'el Ware etched his name next to an NBA Hall of Fame member.
Ware, the Miami Heat's 7-foot rookie center, scored 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked two shots Tuesday night in a 116-107 loss to the Portland Trailblazers.
"I've waited my whole life to be able to start an NBA game," Ware said. "But of course you always want to win, that's really all that matters, getting the win."
The only other player to record 20-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and two-plus blocks in their first career start over the last 40 years was San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson, according to OptaSTATS. Robinson went on to win two NBA championships and was a 10-time All-NBA player, eight-time All-Defensive team member and the 1994-95 MVP while playing for the Spurs from 1989-2003.
Ware played a season-high 39 minutes Tuesday night and finished 8 for 17 from the field, 2 for 6 from 3-point range and 2 for 2 at the free throw line. He made a number of highlight-reel plays, including this dunk.
The Heat drafted Ware 15th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Indiana, where he was an All-Big Ten player and averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
Ware has played in 27 games with one start for the Heat and plays 14.9 minutes per game. He's averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 56.6% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range (16 for 41) and 72.4% at the free throw line.
Next up, the Heat play at Milwaukee Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, which will air on TNT, TruTV and Max.
