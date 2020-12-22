What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show on Monday

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller recapped the Hoosiers' win over Butler and previewed their Big Ten opener against Northwestern.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined Don Fischer Monday night for his weekly radio show called "Inside IU Basketball with Archie Miller,'' and he recapped Indiana's win over Butler in the Crossroads Classic and previewed Indiana's Big Ten opener against Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Below are some of the key highlights on Miller's conversation with Fischer:

– On the 68-60 victory over Butler:

Miller said because Butler had only played two games prior to Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, he wasn't sure what to expect., and the Bulldogs looked much different than what Indiana even planned for.

'We were nervous just about our preparation," Miller said.

He said the Hoosiers' defense kept losing a lot of one-on-one battles in the first half, and he addressed it at halftime.

"We started the second half well. We were able to hold them down, and we were able to hold on," he said.

Miller closes by saying Indiana was fortunate to get all seven nonconference games in, especially all five against the high-major teams. He said the team knows what they need to do to be effective in Big Ten play.

— On the Big Ten's depth:

Miller said all 14 Big Ten teams look improved and there will be no nights off in conference play

"This year, to me, will be just as difficult, if not more difficult. You have to have complete tunnel vision these next 60 days,'' he said.

He stressed that Indiana can't break down if things don't start going its way, and it has to be mentally tough to handle the gauntlet ahead.

Miller thinks the Big Ten will have the most teams in the NCAA Tournament as well.

— On Northwestern:

Miller said that Northwestern coach Chris Collins has done a great job with the Wildcats so far this season, and their offense is a five-out style where everybody can stretch the floor. They looked great in a 79-65 upset victory over then No. 4-ranked Michigan State on Sunday night.

"The performance they put on last night (Sunday) was as good as an offensive performance as you'll see,'' he said. "They are a very difficult cover for us Wednesday night. They got me up tonight trying to figure out what we can do with them."

Northwestern is going to be coming in with a lot of confidence after beating Michigan State by double digits, so Miller knows he's going to have to get his team ready. The Wildcats are 4-1 thus far, with their only loss a 71-70 defeat to Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

— Trayce Jackson-Davis speaks out:

Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the player guest on Miller's radio show. He talked about why he and guard Armaan Franklin gave a shout-out to senior Joey Brunk during their media interviews on Saturday after the Butler game. Brunk has missed all seven games thus far with a back injury.

"Me and Armaan talked about it before just to shout him out just to show we still care for him and stuff of that nature."

Jackson-Davis said he knows how hard Brunk is working to get back on the floor, and how much he wanted to play against his former team in Butler last Saturday.

— Trayce on the differences with this year's team:

Jackson-Davis said this group is more willing to do things for each other on and off the court, and they are all really bought in and locked in on the defensive end.

"We all really care about each other, and we really care about winning."

— On playing up front with Race Thompson:

Jackson-Davis said he and fellow forward Race Thompson meld well together, and that the 6-8 redshirt junior does all the little things on defense.

"Race is a guy that I love playing with. His versatility is key. He's the glue guy to our team."

— On not taking Northwestern lightly:

"We can't overlook Northwestern. Last year they may have been a bottom-half team in the conference, but right now they are No. 1."

You can listen to the full radio show below: