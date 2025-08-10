What Darian DeVries Said After Indiana's Comeback Victory Over Mega Superbet in Exhibition
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries met with reporters after the Hoosiers' 93-71 exhibition victory over Serbain professional team Mega Superbet on Saturday night inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente.
Here's the transcript from DeVries' six-minute media session ...
On what he learned about his team's character and wiring after facing a 23-point deficit
"I thought it was great for us, to be honest with you. You know, you come into the game. I thought their physicality really bothered us that first 10 minutes, but I really liked the way the guys responded. They got punched in the mouth a little bit, down (23), there's a lot of different ways that game can go from that point. And I just like the way they kind of pulled together, dug in and fought harder and didn't try to do it on their own, collectively. Defensively, I thought as the game went on, the second half, I think we had eight kills alone in the second half.
"So, I liked it for us. There's a lot of learning opportunities there on a lot of different areas. So, there were some good things for us as coaches to pull from it as we go forward. But, you know, great game, competitive game. I love that this is just a game in the middle of the summer, and I love the fact that both teams were competing at the level they were competing and wanted to win, and that's a quality. And as a new team with a bunch of new guys on it, you have to learn how to win together and overcome some adversity at times, and this was a great, great opportunity for us to do that."
On what the team gets out of having to come back ...
"I think they learned a lot from having to kayak into the wind the other night (laughs). They were able to pull from that. But no, it says a lot. I think, when you've got a group of guys, and we're way early in the preseason with things, but for them to pull together in an adverse situation like this, I don't know how they're going to respond, you know, and this was our first opportunity to see. And I like the way they pulled together. I thought at halftime, they really adjusted to some of the things that they were doing to us defensively and were able to take it and change the mindset of how we wanted to attack them. And then defensively, I thought they did a good job, too, of being more disciplined than what we were doing on that end of the floor."
On what was said at halftime to increase defensive intensity ...
"We were encouraging them to get stops. Again, I just liked the fact that they took the message that we delivered at halftime, and they were able to carry it onto the floor in a way that was productive. So there was a lot of good things there. There's a few opportunities where we got so engaged, we got to make sure that in those times we can control some of our energy so it doesn't come in a negative way. But I did like the spirit and the fight that the whole group showed."
On what DeVries takes away from Indiana not going off script when down big ...
"I thought the guys did a nice job of, okay, normally, in playing against ourselves for two months, these are the things we get. So, the first time somebody takes that away, it can throw you off a little bit. And as the season goes on, and we get two more months of practice, we'll be able to practice for those type of things. We just haven't been able to go over every scenario yet to that point. But I thought the guys did a good job in the second half of continuing to play how we play. But with the pressure and they're denying, we got to get in the paint and drive it more. And I thought they did a good job of getting to the rim, getting fouled, and then that freed up our three-point opportunities, because now they were having to collapse a little bit."
On if Lamar Wilkerson's second half is an indication of what he can be offensively ...
"Lamar can shoot as many times he wants. I have ultimate faith in Lamar making shots. I think you saw a glimpse of why we do in that second half. Like he can just change a game in two, three possessions. He can go 0 for 4 to 4 for 8, 6 for 10, in a hurry. We have a lot of faith in our shooters. We want them to play with confidence. And I think for the most part, they all take shots that are within what they're capable of making. And we play to that strength."
On if there was a moment he thought 'We're back' during Indiana's run ...
"I was more worried, just like, how we were down 44 to 21? I just thought we were getting out-toughed a little bit and some things at both ends of the floor. So unless we changed that mindset, defensively and offensively, it wasn't going to happen. But there were some moments there in that second quarter or right before the end of the first quarter, start of the second quarter, I think there's a minute left and we wanted to cut into that thing. There's a lot of weight. That's why it's a great opportunity for us playing quarters of, 'Hey, there's a minute to go in the first quarter, minute to go in the second quarter. Are you going to extend the lead or cut into the lead? Are you going to build one? Are you going to give it up?' Just a lot of things can happen that you can work a whole half and give a lot of it up right before halftime. So I love the fact that we really fought hard to climb back into the game, so we went up in the locker room at halftime with a much more manageable situation than being down 24."
On how much DeVries tries to coach versus letting his players lead in situations like being down 23 ...
"I think it all kind of works together. As we're going through it, some of it has to come from me, but it's also good for me to hear from them how they're responding to and how they're reacting to each other as well. And that's just part of being a new coaching staff, new team, as we're going through it. So again, there's a lot of positives to take from it, a lot of great, great opportunities to learn, too."
On Aleksa 'Alex' Ristic ...
"Yeah, it's hard, because Alex has only been here a little while. So, to his defense, he doesn't know a whole lot of things. So it's like, I would call something, it's like, 'Oh, we haven't even told him what that is yet.' But that's all fine. I mean, that's just part of the game. But he's done a really good job of adjusting and getting thrown right in there, playing multiple positions. So, in a situation that's pretty difficult to do, I think he's done a nice job."
