What Does Indiana Women’s Basketball Need To Do To Make A Run In The Big Ten?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball finds itself 5-4 at the midway point of the Big Ten season after a close 73-70 victory at Washington late Monday.
It was a close call as the Huskies rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but didn’t have the finishing kick to get past the Hoosiers. Had Indiana lost, it would have been its fourth straight loss – something no Indiana team has done since 2019.
However, Indiana did win. So what are the prospects for the second half of the Big Ten season? Here’s some storylines to follow as Indiana’s nine games in February and March play out before the Big Ten Tournament begins.
Turnovers need to be cut down
Indiana had 17 turnovers against Washington on Monday. It was the second game in a row that the Hoosiers had 17 giveaways.
Since Big Ten play resumed on Dec. 28, Indiana has committed fewer than 10 turnovers once. Indiana has had six games in which it had 17 or more turnovers in the 2024-25 season. In 2023-24, the Hoosiers only had three games where they reached that mark.
On Monday, the turnovers came in waves. Indiana had nine turnovers in the second quarter. Turnovers hold Indiana back and are part of the reason it has struggled to protect leads.
“The only thing that's not so good is the turnovers, still. That second quarter (Indiana had nine turnovers) was a terrible quarter for us,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
“We just have to be so much better at valuing the ball and taking care of it. I think they had 17 or 18 shots in the second quarter to our eight. And so, you know, that was a conversation at halftime,” Moren added.
Keep up the good work with Karoline Striplin
Indiana is a guard-oriented team. It’s going to be rare that either Garzon, Parrish, Chloe Moore-McNeil or Shay Ciezki isn’t going to take the most shots in a single game.
However, Indiana has done a good job keeping Karoline Striplin involved since Big Ten action resumed in late December.
She’s only had fewer than five shots in a contest once – and she’s making the most of it. Since Indiana’s win over Wisconsin on Dec. 28 – Striplin has converted 51.8% from the field and averaged 8.8 points. That has helped elevate her to a starting role.
Even the score at the free throw line
As Yarden Garzon emphatically proved in Monday’s win at Washington – Indiana can be deadly if left to its own devices on jump shots. Garzon was 13 of 18 from the field for 35 points, and Sydney Parrish was 4 of 6 from 3-point range to help her score 16 points.
Jumpshots, however, don’t generally get a team many opportunities at the free throw line. Monday’s game was the first time in four games that the Hoosiers outscored an opponent at the line.
Sometimes, the difference is minimal, but Oregon had a 10-1 edge in points at the line in a low-scoring game. Only once in Big Ten play has Indiana gone to the line more than 20 times, while Washington was the first Indiana opponent to attempt fewer than 10 free throws against the Hoosiers.
Indiana needs scoring consistency from Garzon
Garzon’s points explosion against Washington was sorely needed after she had converted 23.5% from the field in the previous three games. But Indiana would likely trade one 35-point game for several 15-20 point games from their versatile junior guard.
Since Big Ten play resumed, Garzon has averaged 14.9 points, which is a good number, but it hasn’t been compiled in an even manner. Garzon has had four games with 10 points or less. She’s also had two with 20 or more.
You know on any given night that Garzon can score at a clip that makes her one of the most dangerous players in the Big Ten. But she’s a lot more dangerous if you know she’s good for a steady 15-20 in each game instead of the wide variances in scoring.
Indiana needs to bolster its resume
The Hoosiers have beaten three teams that were in the top 25 when they beat them – Stanford and Baylor, both in November, and Iowa in early January.
However, both the Cardinal and Hawkeyes have since fallen out of the top 25, though the win at Iowa still qualifies as a Quad 1 victory.
While the overall strength of the Big Ten is a high tide that raises all boats, Indiana could use another Quad 1 win or two. The Hoosiers are 2-4 at present. Luckily, they are 4-2 in Quad 2 games.
There are five remaining Quad 1 games for the Hoosiers as of now in the current NET rankings – road games at Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State and home games against Ohio State and Maryland.
If Indiana can go 3-2 in those contests, it would be in great shape.
Maintain good morale
Moren said after the game that despite the three-game losing streak Indiana had before its win against Washington, spirits remain high.
“Our practices have been so good. They have been so good in terms of the focus, them understanding game plans, them being about the scouting report, how we're going to stop teams. Energy, I haven't had to coach,” Moren said.
It’s good that Indiana recognizes its problems, but doesn’t throw away the good things the team does in the bargain. That’s a balance that Moren has always struck well with her teams.
Indiana has some work to do to solidify its postseason destiny, and while five games are Quad 1 opportunities, Indiana has winnable games against Rutgers and a pair against Purdue.
Sunday’s game against Nebraska – the Cornhuskers are No. 31 in the NET – serves as a kind of swing game in terms of what direction the Hoosiers might go.
Until there’s a reason to put pressure on themselves, there’s no need for the Hoosiers to feel any pressure.
