What Does Mike Woodson’s Contract Say About Media Appearances?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first Inside Indiana Basketball radio show since Mike Woodson and Indiana announced their intention to part ways took place on Monday.
The star of the show was not present.
Woodson did not take part in the program, hosted by long-time Indiana radio play-by-play voice Don Fischer. On Monday, assistant coach Kenya Hunter filled in for Woodson.
Another show is scheduled for next Monday, and Fischer announced that assistant coach Yasir Rosemond will join him instead of Woodson.
This continued a pattern for Woodson. Since his departure from Indiana became public on Feb. 7, Indiana has played three games since then and Woodson has not appeared on the Indiana radio pregame or postgame shows, not even when the Hoosiers upset No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 Feb. 11.
Woodson has done his postgame press conference with the rest of the media, though the media was initially told after the Michigan State game that only players would be available. As it happened, both Woodson and Malik Reneau spoke after that victory.
Media obligations are written into nearly every Division I coaching contract. Coaches are paid above their base salary to make these appearances. Woodson is no exception.
Article IV 4.05 of his contract covers Woodson’s media obligations. It says the following:
“As part of his duties as head men's basketball coach, the Employee shall be obligated to promote the University's men's basketball program, including but not limited to: (i) delivering, making and granting a reasonable number of public appearances (as coordinated through the athletic media relations and marketing staff) and media interviews (as coordinated through the athletic media relations staff) and making himself reasonably available for newspaper articles and columns in connection with his position as head men's basketball coach; (ii) providing his full and complete cooperation with the broadcast of any television, radio or other media programs related to the University's men's basketball program, including but not limited to a reasonable number of coaches shows, pre-game and post-game shows, and off-season shows.”
There is ambiguity in the language as it relates to “making himself reasonably available.”
It is possible that missing radio appearances might be considered “reasonable” given Woodson’s lame duck status. It is also possible, perhaps likely, Indiana agreed to waive Woodson of his responsibility to do so.
When Hoosiers On SI reached out, Indiana athletics declined to comment on the arrangement made with Woodson on his media appearances.
Not doing media appearances might not seem like a big deal to fans, but it’s a big part of Woodson’s compensation package.
Over the life of his contract, Woodson is paid $2,450,000 to honor his media obligations.
Indiana players were not made available for comment after the home losses to Michigan and UCLA and after the loss at Wisconsin. There have been other instances during the season where players did not speak to the media.
Unlike coaches, players are not obligated to speak to the media, other than during the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. With players set to sign employment contracts with universities starting next season in the wake of the House settlement, it is possible media policies could change to being more open or more restrictive.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- THE CASE FOR NATE OATS: Alabama coach Nate Oats has the chops, but Alabama has made it very expensive to get Oats. CLICK HERE.
- MID-MAJOR COACHES: There are success stories and cautionary tales alike when schools like Indiana have pursued this route. CLICK HERE
- STEVENS WON'T COACH INDIANA: Brad Stevens is content to stay in Boston and continue to lead the Celtics organization. CLICK HERE.
- MICK CRONIN COACHING PROFILE: UCLA coach Mick Cronin has an impressive resume and would cultivate toughness within the Indiana basketball program. Is a hefty buyout at a historic program enough to keep him in Los Angeles? CLICK HERE
- BRUCE PEARL COACHING PROFILE: The Auburn coach has the No. 1 team in the nation and once coached in the state of Indiana. Pearl's winning ways make him attractive. CLICK HERE
- DUSTY MAY NEW CONTRACT? Michigan is reportedly working on keeping basketball coach Dusty May in Ann Arbor to counter interest from Indiana, his alma mater. CLICK HERE