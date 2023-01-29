WATCH: Trey Galloway's Reverse Layup Gets Hoosier Nation on its Feet
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday night, Indiana guard Trey Galloway's reverse layup erupted Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the Hoosiers' matchup versus Ohio State.
Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis brought it up the floor in transition while Galloway snuck away for a backdoor cut that looked like it could have been a dunk, but Galloway's timing led him to run through and throw it back for a crafty reverse layup for a Hoosier five-point lead.
At the half, Indiana leads 46-30 following a 17-1 run across five and a half minutes. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino leads all scorers with 20 points off of six three-pointers and some change.
Indiana and Ohio State by the numbers:
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers' offense with 19.7 points per game as one of two players in double-figure scoring. He's part of a cream and crimson offense ranked second in the Big Ten averaging 70.8 points per contest behind Iowa with 80.7.
Buckeyes freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh leads the charge for Ohio State with 17.4 points per game as one of three Buckeyes in double-figure scoring. Ohio State's offense is ranked right behind Indiana in the Big with a team producing 77.1 points per game.
Indiana holds a 5-4 conference record while Ohio State trails with a 3-6 Big Ten record nearing the bottom of the league.
Up next, Indiana will head to College Park for a battle against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, Jan. 31 before facing in-state rival Purdue at home on Saturday, Feb. 4.
