HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

What Might Have Been: SI's Pat Forde With His Take on 2020 NCAA Tournament

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No college basketball in March is about as bad as it gets from a sports standpoint, but Sports Illustrates Pat Forde did his best to let us know in his mind how it would have all played out.

He had Kansas winning it all, much to the chagrin of NCAA compliance investigators and every fan in the country who roots for a clean program. Forde broke down his bracket based on the final projections before the event got shut down.

He had Indiana losing in the first round to Houston and only two Big Ten teams  Michigan State and Wisconsin — making the Sweet Sixteen. Only Michigan State made the Final Four.

Here's what he said about the Kansas win:

If they had played the thing, the ending would have been Peak 21st Century College Basketball:

Kansas defeats Gonzaga for the men's NCAA tournament championship on a tip-in by Silvio De Sousa, while NCAA Enforcement reps (and much of the rest of the nation) tries not to hurl.

Instead of putting on the NCAA-licensed championship gear postgame, the Jayhawks are given hats and T-shirts that read, “Beat The Posse.” Snoop Dogg appears courtside with a money cannon. Bill Self ascends the Werner Ladder to cut the last strand of Mercedes-Benz Stadium net, then defers all investigation-related questions to his attorneys.

And somewhere in New England, T.J. Gassnola smiles and dashes off a text to Self: “In my mind, it’s KU, Bill Self. Everyone else fall into line.” Ah, what could have been.

That postgame scenario may stray into the fanciful, but two elements of what’s above are serious: Kansas was the best team of the 2019-20 season and most of the country would have been rooting against the Jayhawks, who are beak-deep in the NCAA crime-and-punishment process.

Here's the link to the COMPLETE STORY.

Related NCAA tournament stories

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ON THIS DAY: IN 2016, Indiana Fell to No. 1 North Carolina, and Hasn't Danced Since

In the regional semifinals of the 2016 NCAA tournament, Yogi Ferrell had a huge final game with Indiana, but it wasn't enough against No. 1 North Carolina.

Tom Brew

Strength Coach Aaron Wellman Happy to Come Back Home to Indiana

Aaron Wellman and his wife are both Indiana graduates, so coming home to Bloomington feels good for both of them.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: In 1973, a Very Young Bob Knight Almost Took Down the UCLA Dynasty

Bob Knight's success at Indiana came even earlier than expected, and in 1973, the Hoosiers nearly shocked Bill Walton and UCLA.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: Mike Davis, Indiana Punch Ticket to 2002 Final Four

By making a barrage of three-pointers, Indiana validates the big win over No. 1 Duke with an 81-69 rout of Kent State to advance to the Final Four.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: In 1975, Kentucky Steals Indiana's Shot at History

Indiana's shot at unbeaten glory in 1975 was taken away by Kentucky and Mike Flynn, a Jeffersonville, Ind., native who ruined IU's unbeaten season.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: In 2002, Indiana Shocks No. 1 Duke With Great Comeback

Indiana's final 12 minutes against Duke is some of the most memorable in Hoosier history, as Mike Davis' team knocked off the No. 1 team in the country to kick-start a memorable tournament run.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: In 1987, Knight, Krzyzewski Squared Off in NCAA Tourney For First Time

Bob Knight retired as college basketball's all-time winningest coach, but his former player and pupil, Mike Krzyzewski has the record now. They clashed in the NCAA tournament for the first time 33 years ago today.

Tom Brew

IHSAA Officially Cancels Boys Basketball Tournament

Indiana signees Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal, plus commit Khristian Lander, won't be able to chase their state title dreams because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana QB Nate Sudfeld Staying With the Eagles

Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, a former Indiana star, agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadephia Eagles, staying with the team he's been with for three years.

Tom Brew

New Indiana AD Dolson: 'I Was 8 Years Old ... And I Was Hooked For Life'

Longtime Indiana administrator Scott Dolson was named IU's new athletic director on Tuesday and he met with the media for the first time during a teleconference on Thursday. IU has been in his blood forever.

Tom Brew