What Teri Moren, Sydney Parrish Said After Indiana's 56-46 Loss at Butler
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana fell to 1-2 on the season after a 56-46 loss to Butler Wednesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The Hoosiers shot 34% from the field and turned the ball over 16 times, leading to their second straight loss.
Here's what coach Teri Moren and senior guard Sydney Parrish said after the loss.
Opening statement
Moren: "Disappointed once again. “Some of our issues continue to be some of our issues. We’re not taking care of the ball. We’re not shooting the ball particularly well. I thought, defensively, there were moments that we were really good, but we couldn’t finish plays, gave up 11 offensive rebounds. I thought Butler, give them credit, they played with a greater sense of urgency, which we knew that they would. We're not naive to think that teams like Butler, like Harvard aren't gonna gives their very best. So give them credit. I thought they played well tonight. We did not. We still have a lot of things that we have to work on in order for us to continue to get better and want to do the things we want to do. Once again, disappointed, but I still love this group and I think that we have a ton of potential. We’re just having to work through some things right now, so we’re gonna continue to fight and get back to Bloomington and continue to do that work that's required and know that we know that we need to play better than we have been playing and we will."
On if the team's lack of urgency is more concerning than its shooting woes...
Moren: "Well I mean, you have to play with a level of urgency and especially coming off the loss to Harvard. So it's disappointing that that lacked tonight, because it's always – I used the word perplexing last time, too. But I'd say we had a great shootaround this afternoon, kids were locked in, had tremendous energy. The six days off were good for us. We could go back and watch a lot of film, talk to them about how much better we needed to be. They were receptive to that, and it's just disappointing that we came in here tonight and had moments where, you know, we had the lead, then let it go and then just down the stretch there couldn't get the stops we needed and/or the scores."
On why the team has had so many simple turnovers...
Moren: "It's a good question. I want everybody to keep in mind we are short the two guards, with Lexi and Beau, so those guards – Shay and Chloe and Yarden – are playing a lot of minutes for us out on the perimeter and they do a lot of chasing around with teams like Butler that run a lot of actions. So whether you want to call it focus, lack of, or fatique creeps in, but we still I think are mature enough and old enough to know better and know how important taking care of the ball is."
On how surprised they are at the last two games based on Indiana's past success...
Moren: "Let's don't get ahead of ourselves. It's only game three now."
Parrish: "It's game three. We're fine. It's game three. It sucks. It hurts. It hurt last game. We’re about to face a really good Stanford team, and we gotta be better.”
On Butler's defensive pressure on the perimeter taking Indiana out of its offense...
Moren: "Absolutely, and I think Harvard did the same thing. We just talked to the kids about it, and that is so bothersome to our staff and I know our players. You could use the term soft. You could use it. That’s part of the game plan for Indiana, is to be super physical with our guards. They don’t like that. But we have to recognize that, and we gotta bow up and be better. We just gotta be tougher. We gotta be more physical, embrace it, and realize that’s what teams are doing to us. They really try to be physical, especially in the first couple minutes of the game, and it’s really stifling. They stifled us. So yeah, it’s a problem.”
On how Indiana will go about fixing offensive struggles...
Moren: "We gotta remain confident, right, that we still have an old team, and the things that we have in, we gotta, offensively, look a lot better. Again, it starts with taking care of the ball. It starts with embracing the physicality. But it starts with we gotta shoot the ball better. We had some great looks tonight that just didn't go down. You know, when was the last time this group had six assists and shot 34%, 35 from the 3-point line. We have a – we're not connecting right now on shots. It’s a hard game when you can’t score. It's a hard game."
On how much of an adjustment it's been to play without Mackenzie Holmes...
Moren: "Well, certainly you miss Mackenzie, but I miss Sara Scalia too, right. Lilly has to be better. Striplin has to be better. There's no other way to say it. Those two have to be better for us. We have to have great balance. We have to have an inside presence, and Lilly, this was not one of her best games and she knows that. But Strip has to give us something, too, when we go to our bench.
On how Indiana can stay positive after this loss...
Parrish: "We talk a lot in the locker room, so that's good. Make sure we hold people accountable when it's needed. At the end of the day, like coach said, we have to shoot better. We know that. We're due. I'm due. Lilly knows she has to be better. Our guards know that we have to take care of the ball better. But we also have to get stops and offensive rebounds, and that's just hustle and grit and playing tough, and we don't want that to be our identity as a team. I think in the past, people have been scared to play us because of how gritty and tough we are and how we'll knock people on their butts and blocked people out and push it. And I don't think we saw that tonight. But it starts with Chloe and I being leaders of this team, shooting it much better, facilitating it much better, boxing out. I had a huge loss of a box out at the end of a free throw. It's all of us. But we're gonna stay together, we're gonna be good, and we're excited to show everyone that we can bounce back."
On her approach to being a leader during the team's slow start...
Parrish: "Yeah, I think there's also so much we can say, but also Yarden, Karoline, Shay, they've played three-plus years of college basketball in the SEC, the Big Ten. We're a veteran group and this should really make us mad, because we are so much better than that. So much better than that."
