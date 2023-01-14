Wisconsin Leading Scorer Tyler Wahl Out Against Indiana on Saturday
Wisconsin basketball will be without its leading scorer Tyler Wahl (ankle) for its road matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 18 Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl will not play on Saturday against Indiana due to an ankle injury.
Wahl suffered the injury during Wisconsin's 63-60 win over Minnesota on Jan. 3. Without Wahl, Wisconsin has lost its last two games, 79-69 at Illinois and 69-65 at home against Michigan State. Carter Gilmore, a 6-foot-7 junior, has started the last two games with Wahl out.
Wahl leads the Badgers with 13.2 points, and he's second with 6.4 rebounds. He is shooting 42 percent overall, 67.2 percent from the free throw line and 21.1 percent from 3-point range on 19 attempts.
This matchup between Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2) and Indiana (10-6, 1-4) tips off at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
