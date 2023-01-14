Skip to main content

Wisconsin Leading Scorer Tyler Wahl Out Against Indiana on Saturday

Wisconsin basketball will be without its leading scorer Tyler Wahl (ankle) for its road matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 18 Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl will not play on Saturday against Indiana due to an ankle injury.

Wahl suffered the injury during Wisconsin's 63-60 win over Minnesota on Jan. 3. Without Wahl, Wisconsin has lost its last two games, 79-69 at Illinois and 69-65 at home against Michigan State. Carter Gilmore, a 6-foot-7 junior, has started the last two games with Wahl out.

Wahl leads the Badgers with 13.2 points, and he's second with 6.4 rebounds. He is shooting 42 percent overall, 67.2 percent from the free throw line and 21.1 percent from 3-point range on 19 attempts. 

This matchup between Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2) and Indiana (10-6, 1-4) tips off at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. 

  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-WISCONSIN: Indiana hosts Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
  • POINT SPREAD: Somewhat surprisingly, the struggling Indiana Hoosiers are a decent-sized favorite against Wisconsin on Saturday. Indiana has lost five straight games to Power 5 teams and are just 1-10 against the Badgers in the past seven years. Here's the opening point spread, and a great history on what both teams have done against the number this season. CLICK HERE

