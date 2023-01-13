How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Wisconsin on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has gone from No. 10 in the country to tied for last in the Big Ten with a 1-4 conference record in just over a month.

The Hoosiers have lost six of their last nine games, including three straight in Big Ten play. Indiana returns home on Saturday for a matchup with the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers, losers of two in a row. The Hoosiers still have 75 percent of their Big Ten schedule remaining, but Saturday is a must-win game for a variety of reasons.

"Our guys are a little down right now, and they should be," Woodson said. "They got smacked in the face [at Penn State]. And my thing is we just are not competing. At all. And that's on me. I've got to get us competing harder."

*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog from HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew. To read that story, CLICK HERE.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (10-6, 1-4) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-2)

Indiana Hoosiers (10-6, 1-4) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-2) What: Indiana's third Big Ten home game (1-1 in first two)

Indiana's third Big Ten home game (1-1 in first two) When: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14

1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Jay Wright (analyst)

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Jay Wright (analyst) Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Associated Press poll: Indiana dropped out of the AP top 25 for the first time all season after losses to Iowa and Northwestern. Wisconsin fell four spots to No. 18 after losses to Illinois and Michigan State. The Badgers have been ranked between No. 14 and No. 22 since first joining the rankings on Dec. 12.

Indiana dropped out of the AP top 25 for the first time all season after losses to Iowa and Northwestern. Wisconsin fell four spots to No. 18 after losses to Illinois and Michigan State. The Badgers have been ranked between No. 14 and No. 22 since first joining the rankings on Dec. 12. KenPom rankings: Indiana is No. 33 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Friday afternoon. The Hoosiers are No. 63 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 25 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Wisconsin is ranked No. 56 overall, No. 33 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 94 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Indiana is No. 33 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Friday afternoon. The Hoosiers are No. 63 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 25 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Wisconsin is ranked No. 56 overall, No. 33 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 94 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Season projections: As of Friday, Indiana has the 12th-best odds to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-10000. Indiana is plus-2600 to reach the Final Four and plus-10000 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

As of Friday, Indiana has the 12th-best odds to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-10000. Indiana is plus-2600 to reach the Final Four and plus-10000 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Last three games: Indiana lost 85-66 at Penn State on Wednesday, lost 84-83 at home to Northwestern on Sunday, lost 91-89 at Iowa on Jan. 5. Wisconsin lost 69-65 at home to Michigan State on Tuesday, lost 79-69 at Illinois on Saturday and beat Minnesota 63-60 at home on Jan. 3.

Indiana lost 85-66 at Penn State on Wednesday, lost 84-83 at home to Northwestern on Sunday, lost 91-89 at Iowa on Jan. 5. Wisconsin lost 69-65 at home to Michigan State on Tuesday, lost 79-69 at Illinois on Saturday and beat Minnesota 63-60 at home on Jan. 3. Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Wisconsin went 25-8 overall, 15-5 in Big Ten play, 12-4 at home, 9-2 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. Wisconsin won a share of the Big Ten regular season title, but lost as a No. 3 seed to No. 11 seed Iowa State 54-49 in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Wisconsin went 25-8 overall, 15-5 in Big Ten play, 12-4 at home, 9-2 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. Wisconsin won a share of the Big Ten regular season title, but lost as a No. 3 seed to No. 11 seed Iowa State 54-49 in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 96-80, but Wisconsin is 24-3 against Indiana since Jan. 31, 2008. The Hoosiers held a 52-6 record against Wisconsin between March 5, 1968 and Jan. 5, 2000, which included a 31-game win streak.

Indiana leads the all-time series 96-80, but Wisconsin is 24-3 against Indiana since Jan. 31, 2008. The Hoosiers held a 52-6 record against Wisconsin between March 5, 1968 and Jan. 5, 2000, which included a 31-game win streak. Last meeting: Wisconsin defeated Indiana 74-69 in Bloomington, Ind. on Feb. 15, 2022. Johnny Davis scored 30 points and 12 rebounds on 10-for-15 shooting, and Brad Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds. Davis scored 13 points in the final 3:52 to erase a five-point deficit. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks, and Race Thompson added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Hoosiers shot 41 percent overall and 27.8 percent from 3.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 17.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.8 bpg



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.2 ppg, 4.5 apg, 4.4 rpg, 45.8 3-point FG pct



G Tamar Bates: 9.3 ppg, 40.7 3-point FG pct

Wisconsin Badgers

F Tyler Wahl (out last two games): 13.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg



G Chucky Hepburn: 13.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.5 3-point FG pct



C Steven Crowl: 12.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.1 apg



G Connor Essegian: 10.3 ppg, 45.6 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Greg Gard, Wisconsin: In his eighth season at Wisconsin, Gard has a 155–82 overall record and an 87-52 mark in Big Ten play. Gard made a pair of Sweet 16 runs in his first two seasons, but he has not made it past the Round of 32 since 2017. He has a 5-3 record in the NCAA Tournament. Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year when he led the Badgers to a share of the Big Ten regular season title in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Gard began his career at Wisconsin in 2001 as an assistant under Bo Ryan, and he took over for Ryan before the 2015-16 season. A native of Cobb, Wisc., Gard, 52, began his coaching career at Southwestern High School in 1990. He was an assistant at Platteville High School before earning assistant coaching jobs at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In his eighth season at Wisconsin, Gard has a 155–82 overall record and an 87-52 mark in Big Ten play. Gard made a pair of Sweet 16 runs in his first two seasons, but he has not made it past the Round of 32 since 2017. He has a 5-3 record in the NCAA Tournament. Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year when he led the Badgers to a share of the Big Ten regular season title in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Gard began his career at Wisconsin in 2001 as an assistant under Bo Ryan, and he took over for Ryan before the 2015-16 season. A native of Cobb, Wisc., Gard, 52, began his coaching career at Southwestern High School in 1990. He was an assistant at Platteville High School before earning assistant coaching jobs at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Mike Woodson, Indiana: In his second season at Indiana, Woodson holds a 31-20 record. Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Dating back to 1996, Woodson has also been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Wisconsin

1. Indiana's struggling defense

Indiana had the Big Ten's top-ranked defensive efficiency in year one under coach Mike Woodson, but the Hoosiers have taken a noticeable step back in 2022-23. Indiana has allowed 80-plus points in three consecutive Big Ten games for the first time since 1998, contributing to its three-game losing streak. For a breakdown of Indiana's defensive collapse against Penn State, who tied a school record with 18 3-pointers, click here. Indiana is desperate to turn things around, and it starts on Saturday against a Wisconsin offense ranked 95th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency.

2. Injuries on both sides

Indiana starters Race Thompson (knee) and Xavier Johnson (foot) remain out indefinitely, and Wisconsin is dealing with an impactful injury, as well. Starting power forward Tyler Wahl (ankle) has missed Wisconsin's last two games, losses to Michigan State and Illinois. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said Wahl did not practice on Thursday, and he doesn't know if he'll be available on Saturday against Indiana. Wahl leads Wisconsin with 13.2 points, and he's second among Badgers with 6.4 rebounds. Carter Gilmore, a 6-foot-7 junior, has started the last two games, scoring four points and seven rebounds against Illinois and five points against Michigan State.

3. Role players stepping up

Mike Woodson called out a few Hoosiers following their 85-66 loss at Penn State on Wednesday.

"The Millers, the Geronimos, the Galloways - they are senior guys," Woodson said. "They've got to step up and play and give us more. I thought Gallo competed, but I thought Geronimo was all over the place. I thought Miller was all over the place."

Miller Kopp is shooting 44.9 percent from 3 this season, but he's only taken eight shots in 86 minutes of action across the last three games. If Indiana isn't finding open looks for Kopp, he doesn't provide much value elsewhere. Jordan Geronimo has started the last two games with Race Thompson out. He was held scoreless and really struggled against Northwestern, but played a bit better at Penn State, scoring six points, six rebounds and two blocks. Trey Galloway did a solid job on Jalen Pickett, holding him to 12 points compared to Pickett's 17.9 average, and he'll likely draw the assignment on Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, who averages 13 points on 48.5 percent 3-point shooting.

Related stories on Indiana basketball