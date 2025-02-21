Yarden Garzon Hits One Milestone And Is Close To An Even Bigger One For Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball fans got used to all-time individual statistical accomplishments in recent seasons.
Since 2018, Tyra Buss, Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia have all put themselves at the top of various all-time categories in Indiana’s women’s basketball annals.
Another Hoosier – Yarden Garzon – is on the verge of joining that list.
During Thursday’s 71-61 victory over No. 8 Ohio State, Garzon made the 200th 3-point shot of her career.
Garzon made the shot with 1:47 left in the game. When she made the shot, she turned towards the Ohio State bench and waved in their direction. At the time, Indiana led by 17. The Hoosiers staved off a very late Buckeyes rally.
Garzon was not made available to the media after the game, but Indiana coach Teri Moren had plenty to say.
“She’s a very serious competitor, right? She wants to win and she wants to contribute and do what she has to do to help her team. She’s been really good as of late,” Moren said.
Overall, Garzon was one of three Hoosiers with 16 points. She was 5 of 9 from the field overall and was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. She was part of an Indiana 3-point attack that converted 52.9% from long range.
“The other day against Purdue we saw her be more aggressive than we’ve seen her. It wasn’t the same at Michigan. It wasn’t the same at Minnesota. We’ve been watching film with her and trying to instill, ‘We need you to be aggressive.’ She was against Purdue and I thought it bled into tonight,” Moren said.
Garzon – in her third season as a Hoosier – joined a select group of Hoosiers who have reached 200 career 3-pointers.
Garzon tied Amanda Cahill, who made 200 3-pointers from 2014-18. Buss, who also played from 2014-18, made 203 career 3-points.
Kris McGrade is Indiana’s all-time leader. McGrade made 206 3-point shots from 1991-94.
That means Garzon is just seven 3-point makes away from breaking Indiana’s all-time record. Given Garzon’s penchant for piling up 3-point makes in single games – she had eight in a victory at Washington in January – that record could be broken at any time.
Garzon is also on-track to set another career record if she can maintain her current pace.
After Thursday’s game, Garzon had a 42.6% career 3-point percentage. Garzon’s former teammate – Sara Scalia – owns the all-time Indiana 3-point percentage record at 39.1%.
At her current pace, Garzon would shatter the Indiana record. She would also rank among the Big Ten’s all-time greatest 3-point shooters. Her current mark would place her sixth in Big Ten history.