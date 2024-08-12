Curt Cignetti: Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Has ‘Separated Himself Significantly’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Kurtis Rourke was recruited out of Ohio University shortly after Curt Cignetti was hired as the Indiana football coach late in 2023, the conventional wisdom was that the starting quarterback spot was Rourke’s to lose.
After all, the Oakville, Ontario, native had three years of starting experience with the Bobcats, a team that became a 10-game winner in his final two years under center.
Just as important? He was Cignetti’s hand-picked man for the job.
On Monday during his weekly press availability, Cignetti spoke about the closed scrimmage that the Hoosiers had on Saturday. Without prompting, Rourke was the first topic Cignetti brought up.
“I thought Rourke had a good day, really sort of separated himself pretty significantly in that scrimmage,” Cignetti said.
Rourke is competing for the position with Tayven Jackson, who made five starts in 2023 before he was replaced by Brendan Sorsby. Also involved are freshmen Tyler Cherry and Alberto Mendoza, though they are not considered to be starting candidates in 2024 barring injury concerns.
Cignetti has not named a starter, but almost every comment he’s made on the quarterback position has strongly suggested that Rourke will be his man.
Later in Monday’s press conference, Cignetti elaborated on his initial comment on Rourke.
“For the most part, he’d been playing good football. There’s always room for improvement for anybody on this football team. He’s consistent, and he knows how to play quarterback,” he said.
Cignetti also noted how important it is for the quarterback to be in sync with the head coach. This is particularly true when the head coach has an offensive background and a knack for developing quarterbacks, which is what has helped make Cignetti successful during his coaching career.
Among the quarterbacks Cignetti helped develop was Phillip Rivers when he played for North Carolina State in the early 2000s. Cignetti was his position coach with the Wolfpack.
“A lot goes into that position. It’s an extension of the coach. He’s got to make good decisions. Choices and decisions that are going to lead to giving me the best chance of success as a football team,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti hinted that Rourke is playing within himself and not trying to force the issue from a decision-making point of view.
“Sometimes it might not be making a spectacular play, it might be getting back to normal down-and-distance situation. It also highly involves processing information, finding the open guy and getting him the ball,” he said.
That is where Cignetti seems to draw his line of demarcation in comparing Rourke to the other Indiana quarterbacks trying to earn playing time.
Cignetti didn’t hold back in assessing Jackson’s performance.
“Tayven is capable of making the wow play, but there has to be more play-in, play-out consistency, eye discipline, focus, eyes down field, making the right reads, securing the football, not turning the ball over. Proper footwork in the run game so we don’t have fumbles, things of that nature,” he said said.
Cignetti also noted that Cherry and Mendoza are “getting better.”
The head coach only pointed out one fly in the ointment when it came to Rourke, though even there, it was a minor criticism.
“He had an off-day or two last week where maybe he wasn’t real good in seven-on-seven, and he came back and had a really good two-minute drill,” Cignetti said.
If Rourke does start, he’ll try to become the first Indiana quarterback to play in each of the Hoosiers’ games since Peyton Ramsey played in all 12 games of the 2018 season.
Related stories on Indiana football
- CIGNETTI PROVIDES INJURY UPDATES: After Indiana's first scrimmage on Saturday, a few players were sidelined with injuries. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI COMMENTS ON QB POSITION ARE REVEALING: Head football coach Curt Cignetti didn't name a starting quarterback during Big Ten Media Days, but hinted in a definite direction. CLICK HERE.
- QB SPOT IS ONE REASON FOR FOOTBALL OPTIMISM: Among other things, Kurtis Rourke's likely role as starting quarterback is one reason Todd Golden feels optimism about Indiana's prospects for the 2024 season. CLICK HERE.