Indiana Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Editor's note: In our nine-part "Position Preview" series, we'll break down the entire Indiana football roster leading up to the Hoosiers' season opener against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. In our sixth installment, let's break down quarterback competition.

Indiana has named a starting quarterback. Tom Allen knows, Walt Bell knows, the starter knows and the rest of the Hoosiers know. But everyone else will find out who won the quarterback competition when the Indiana offense takes the field on Sept. 2 against Illinois.

Fifth-year senior Jack Tuttle and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak have been battling for the starting spot since last spring in what Allen described as a very long and detailed process. Command of the offense, protecting the football and winning the team over were some of the main factors Allen and his staff took into account.

"It was very close," Allen said. "I've got to make the final call and the buck stops with me on that, but at the same time it was a group decision and we feel really good about it. It was a strong consensus by everybody, and that's what you want."

Along with Allen and first-year offensive coordinator Walt Bell, Indiana associate head coach running backs coach Craig Johnson was part of the decision, as well. Johnson coached quarterbacks at the collegiate level from 1989 to 199 at Virginia Military Institute, Northwestern and Maryland before making the jump to the NFL.

Steve McNair, Vince Young and Kerry Collins were Pro Bowlers under Johnson's direction as quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans from 2002 to 2009. Johnson also mentored Christian Ponder and Matt Cassel for three seasons as the Minnesota Vikings' quarterbacks coach.

Allen said Bazelak and Tuttle took an equal amount of snaps throughout the spring, summer and now into fall camp.

"You can only pick one, so that's what makes it really hard," Allen said. "You wish you didn't have to make that and you could play two of them, but that's not how it works and that's not what we're going to do, so you have to make those tough calls."

Tuttle is entering his fourth year at Indiana after taking a redshirt season in 2018 at Utah. He's appeared in at least three games for the Hoosiers each season, but 2022 represents the first real opportunity for Tuttle to win the starting job before week one.

Michael Penix Jr. was locked in as Indiana's starting quarterback heading into the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but he suffered season-ending injuries four consecutive years, which allowed Tuttle to step in.

Tuttle appeared in five games in 2019, attempting 11 total passes, but he made his first start on Dec. 5, 2020 at No. 16 Wisconsin. He was Indiana's Offensive Player of the Week, completing 13-of-22 pass attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns as the Hoosiers left Madison with a 14-6 win. Tuttle started Indiana's matchup against Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021, connecting on 26-of-45 passes for 201 yards and an interception in the loss.

Tuttle's number was called in relief again in 2021 when Penix Jr. was injured at Penn State. Tuttle went on to appear in six games last season, starting two games in losses against Michigan State and Ohio State. In total, he completed 45-of-87 passes for 423 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. Tuttle dealt with his fair share of injuries in 2021, and was never able to fully secure the starting spot as Indiana gave opportunities to true freshman Donaven McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel.

"[Tuttle is] so competitive and such a great preparer," Allen said. "Just really doing a good job of just learning where to get his eyes, where to make the throws. Running the system from the wholistic perspective is where I’m seeing growth there, which is what you want."

It's a chance for a fresh start for Bazelak after three years at Missouri. Joining the Tigers in 2019, he appeared in three games for the Tigers, including his first career start in the season finale at Arkansas when he completed 7-of-9 passes for 80 yards. Bazelak tore his ACL in the first half against Arkansas and took a redshirt year for the 2019 season.

In 2020, Bazelak was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Year by the coaches after throwing for 2,366 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions. He completed 67.3 percent of passes that year and also rushed for two touchdowns.

In 2021, Bazelak started 11 games for Mizzou, throwing for over 300 yards three times. Overall, he threw for 2,548 yards, completing 246-of-377 attempts with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

"The quick release ability," Allen said. "You’re seeing the growth in the mastery of the system because he hasn’t been here as long as Jack, but bottom line is throwing catchable balls. One thing that sticks out to me about Connor is that he can throw a catchable ball and that is really the key. The completions are what you’re looking for."

If last year was any indication, Allen is well aware that Indiana could need multiple quarterbacks to perform on game day. Indiana went through four quarterbacks in 2022 – Michael Penix Jr., Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel – as injuries and turnovers contributed to a 2-10 season.

As for depth, Dexter Williams II is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the spring of 2021. Williams has been with the Indiana program since the 2020 season, but he hasn't seen any game action. A native of Macon, Ga., Williams came to Indiana as a three-star recruit and the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports.

And in his return, Allen said Williams has improved as much as anybody on the offense.

"Dexter is going to be a really good player someday," Bell said. "I’m really impressed with the improvement that Dexter has made between spring and now."

Gremel appeared in five games and made one start as a walk-on for Indiana in 2022. In total, he completed 32-of-58 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Gremel started the season finale at Purdue, and connected on 18-of-30 attempts for 147 yards. The 6-foot-3 Gremel is a Noblesville, Ind. native and arrived at Indiana as the No. 157 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2019.

Brendan Sorsby was the lone quarterback in Indiana's 2022 recruiting class. Out of Lake Dallas High School in Texas, Sorsby was a three-star recruit and the No. 66 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite. Allen said the 6-foot-3, 221-pound Sorsby is 'swimming' right now with the new system he has to learn, but he has a natural arm and a very smooth, quick release.

"He's a natural leader and that's a key thing," Allen said. "I think the guys rally around him, he's got a great personality that attracts people to him ... The size, the speed and the athleticism and just the ability to make all the throws ... Very excited for his future and think he's going to be a really good one."

To watch Sorsby's highlights, click HERE.