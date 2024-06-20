2025 Cornerback Zacharey Smith Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana added another member to its 2025 recruiting class on Thursday when Zacharey Smith announced his commitment to the Hoosiers.
"1000% committed," Smith posted on X, shortly after visiting Bloomington.
Smith is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Hapeville Charter Career Academy in Atlanta, Ga. In eight games as a junior, he made 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, according to MaxPreps. Smith also played wide receiver and caught four passes for 39 yards last season.
Smith was previously committed to Pittsburgh before flipping to Indiana. Though he is not ranked by any recruiting sites, Smith held offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas A&M, West Virginia and others.
Following Smith's commitment, Indiana's 2025 recruiting class features 12 members and two cornerbacks. The class is ranked No. 55 nationally and No. 14 in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite.
