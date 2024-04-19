Indiana Football 2025 High School Recruiting Commitment Board
(Updated Saturday, April 27 at 10:46 a.m. ET)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Curt Cignetti is working toward his first season as Indiana's head football coach in 2024, but he also must look ahead to future seasons through high school recruiting.
Here's the full list of Indiana's verbal commitments in the class of 2025, with rankings per the 247Sports Composite. Cignetti and his staff will coach their first game on Aug. 31 against Florida International.
Class of 2025 verbal commitments
(click on player's name for full commitment story)
Chris McCorkle, cornerback: McCorkle is a 6-foot-1, 172-pound cornerback from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota Fla. He's a four-star recruit, ranked No. 247 overall, No. 26 among cornerbacks and No. 33 in Florida. He made 15 pass breakups and nine interceptions during Cardinal Mooney's state championship run, and picked the Hoosiers over offers from Florida, Florida State and others.
Byron Baldwin, defensive back: Baldwin is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back from Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Md. He's a three-star recruit, ranked No. 874 nationall, No. 70 among safeties and No. 24 in Maryland. He also had offers from Minnesota, Tennessee, Kentucky, Wisconsin and others.
Blake Thiry, tight end: Thiry is a 6-foot-4, 216-pound tight end from Prairie du Chien High School in Wisconsin. He's a three-star recruit, ranked No. 1179 overall, No. 62 among tight ends and No. 12 in Wisconsin. Thiry also had offers from Coastal Carolina, North Dakota State, Texas Tech and others.
Travares Daniels II, linebacker: Daniels is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He's a three-star recruit, ranked No. 711 overall, No. 75 among linebackers and No. 103 in Florida. He also had offers from Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.
LeBron Bond, wide receiver: Bond is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound receiver from Maury High School in Norfolk, Va. He's a three-star recruit, ranked No. 754 nationally, No. 125 among receivers and No. 22 in Virginia. He also had offers from Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.
Garrett Reese, defensive back: Reese is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back from Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, Ill. He's a three-star recruit, ranked No. 994 overall, No. 86 among safeties and No. 28 in Illinois. Reese also had offers from Arizona State, California, Cincinnati and others.
Evan Parker, offensive line: Parker attends Carmel High School outside of Indianapolis. At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, he's a three star recruit and ranked No. 993 overall, No. 69 among interior offensive linemen and No. 17 in Indiana. Indiana was Parker's lone Power 5 offer, though the had interest from Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and others.
Matt Marek, offensive line: Indiana's first verbal commitment in the class of 2025, Marek attends Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, Ill. At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, he's a three-star recruit and ranked No. 1095 nationally, No. 81 among offensive tackles and No. 34 in Illinois. Indiana was the first Power 5 school to offer Marek, who also had interest from Illinois, Northwestern, Wisconsin and others.