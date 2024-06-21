2025 Defensive Lineman Keishaun Calhoun Commits to Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Keishaun Calhoun planned to announce his college decision on July 1. But following an official visit to Indiana from June 18 to 20, he found no reason to delay the process.
"Why wait? Why not IU? Let's gooo!!" Calhoun posted Thursday on X, announcing his commitment to Indiana.
Calhoun is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman from Groveport Madison High School in Groveport, Ohio. During his junior season, he was named second team All-District and first team All-Conference.
Shortly after his visit to Bloomington, Calhoun picked Indiana over offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, UMass, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo and Western Michigan.
A three-star recruit in the class of 2025, Calhoun is ranked No. 104 among defensive linemen and No. 51 in Ohio, according to 247Sports. He's unranked by recruiting sites Rivals, On3 and ESPN.
With a commitment from Calhoun, coach Curt Cignetti's 2025 recruiting class is up to 13 members and is ranked No. 55 nationally.
