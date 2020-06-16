Former Hoosier QB Randle El on College Hall of Fame Ballot Once Again

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El is on the list of 78 former players nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, according to a release Tuesday from the Hall and the National Football Foundation

This is the 10th year that Randle El has been on the ballot. A first-team All-American in 2001, he was the first player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in his career. At the time he finished his career at Indiana, he had rushed for more yards than any quarterback in FBS history. The Riverdale, Ill., native played at Indiana from 1998 to 2001.

Randle El was the only Hoosier on the ballot.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell.

"The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class early next year."



The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2021 season. The 2021 voting deadline is July 7.

After his brilliant college career, Randle El played nine seasons in the NFL, playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2002-05, 2010) and Washington Redskins (2006-2009) as a wide receiver and kick returner.

He is currently an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

