Big Ten: Ohio State Now Highest Ranked League Team in Associated Press Poll

Ohio State moved up to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll this week, with a bunch of their Big Ten brethren lined up right behind them. And for the first time all year, Purdue is nationally ranked, sneaking in at No. 25 after upsetting previous No. 2 Iowa.

Ohio State moved up one notch after the Iowa loss. Michigan moved up two spots to No. 6, Penn State remains at No. 7 and Michigan State moved up a spot to No. 9 after beating Indiana 20-15 on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Iowa dropped nine spots to No. 11 after losing at home to unranked Purdue, 24-7. The Hawkeyes looked flat for the first time all year, and could never get its offense rolling or find a way to keep Purdue receiver David Bell in check. He had 240 receiving yards.

Last week, the Big Ten had five teams in the top-10 for the first time since the AP poll started in 1936

In this week's Coaches poll, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State are all ranked together at No. 5 through No. 8. Iowa slipped all the way to No. 11 in the poll.

They were the only Big Ten teams in the top-25, but Purdue, after its big win, started to receive votes for the first time all year.

Here is the complete Associated Press poll for Sunday, Oct. 17. The Big Ten teams are in bold:

Georgia (7-0) – Last week: 1 Cincinnati (6-0) – Last week: 3 Oklahoma (6-0) – Last week: 4 Alabama (6-1) — Last week: 5 Ohio State (5-1) – Last week: 6 Penn State (5-1) – Last week: 7 Michigan (6-0)– Last week: 8 Oklahoma State (6-0) – Last week: 12 Michigan State (7-0)– Last week: 10 Oregon (5-1) — Last week 9 Iowa (6-1) – Last week: 2 Ole Miss (5-1) – Last week: 13 Notre Dame (5-1) – Last week: 14 Coastal Carolina (6-0) – Last week: 15 Kentucky (6-1) – Last week: 11 Wake Forest (6-0) — Last week: 16 Texas A&M (4-2) – Last week: 21 N.C. State (5-1) — Last week: 22 Auburn (5-2) — Last week: NR Baylor (6-1) — Last week NR SMU (6-0) – Last week: 23 San Diego State (6-0) – Last week: 24 Pittsburgh (5-1) – Last week: NR UTSA (7-0) — Last week: NR Purdue (4-2) — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana 13, Florida 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

Dropped from rankings: Arkansas 17, Arizona State 18, BYU 19, Florida 20, Texas 25