AP Poll: 4 Big Ten Teams Back in Poll in Week 5

Tom Brew

Even though the start of the Big Ten football season is still four weeks away, the conference schools were eligible for the Associated Press Top-25 poll once again, and four teams made the cut.

Ohio State was the highest ranked team, checking in at No. 6 along with four first-place votes. Penn State was No. 10, Wisconsin No. 19 and Michigan No, 23. Minnesota and Iowa also received votes.

Because other schools have been playing already, the Big Ten teams are all ranked much lower than they were in the AP preseason poll. In that first release, Ohio State was No. 2, Penn State was No. 7, Wisconsin was No. 12 and Michigan was No. 16. Minnesota (No 19) and Iowa (No 23) were also ranked and Indiana and Northwestern had received votes. Neither received any votes this week.

Here is the Associated Press top-25 for Week 5, released Sept. 27, with first-place votes and total votes:

  1. Clemson Tigers (55 first-place votes, 1,542)
  2. Alabama Crimson Tide (3 first-place votes, 1,473)
  3. Florida Gators (1,324)
  4. Georgia Bulldogs (1,310)
  5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1,231)
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes (4 first-place votes, 1,169)
  7. Auburn Tigers (1,133)
  8. Miami Hurricanes (1,045)
  9. Texas Longhorns (862)
  10. Penn State Nittany Lions (840)
  11. UCF Knights (743)
  12. North Carolina Tar Heels (734)
  13. Texas A&M Aggies (705)
  14. Oregon Ducks (651)
  15. Cincinnati Bearcats (646)
  16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (590)
  17. Oklahoma State Cowboys (555)
  18. Oklahoma Sooners (535)
  19. WIsconsin Badgers (507)
  20. LSU Tigers (401)
  21. Tennessee Volunteers (377)
  22. BYU Cougars (295)
  23. Michigan Wolverines (277)
  24. Pittsburgh Panthers (248)
  25. Memphis Tigers (196)

Also receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana 126, Minnesota 110, USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Washington 4, Army 3

Football

