GameDay Morning: Best Videos of the Week Setting Up Indiana vs. Ohio State

A lot of words have been spoken all week between Indiana and Ohio State, and now it's time to settle it on the field. Here's some of the best video interviews of the week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gameday is fast approaching here in Columbus, with a huge Big Ten East showdown Saturday against No. 3-ranked Ohio State and No. 9-ranked Indiana.

The two teams have played 93 times before, but this is the first time that both have been in ranked in the top-10 at the same time when they've met.

Indiana is 4-0 on the season, with home wins over Penn State and Michgan and road victories over Rutgers and Michigan State. The Hoosiers haven't won here in Columbus since 1987.

Ohio State is 3-0, with wins at home over Nebraska and Rutgers, and a road win at Penn State. The Buckeyes had a game canceled last week when Maryland couldn't play because of a rash of positive COVID-19 tests.

I thought it would be a nice morning to re-watch some of our great videos of the week to get you set up for kickoff, which comes at Noon ET. Here's where you can watch the game on television today. CLICK HERE

VIDEO: Comparing quarterbacks

HoosiersNow publisher Tom Brew and BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick talk about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and the big impact the two stars are likely to have on the game. FULL STORY HERE

VIDEO: Expectations for both teams

It's rare to see a matchup of top-10 teams seem so lopsided, and the three-touchdown point spread is a lot. HoosiersNow columnist takes a look at what the expectations are for both teams heading into this big showdown. FULL STORY HERE

VIDEO: GameDay predictions

Publishers Tom Brew and Brendan Gulick has different takes on how this game might play out on Saturday. Brendan talks about the level of respect the Buckeyes have for Indiana, but questions if anyone can stop OSU right now. Tom Brew feels differently about the competitiveness of the Hoosiers, of course. Here are there predictions. FULL STORY HERE

VIDEO: Micah McFadden's journey to greatness

Indiana middle linebacker Micah McFadden wasn't sure he could play at the Big Ten level when he was being recruited, but he's turned into a star for the Hoosiers and is now one of the best and most versatile linebackers in the country. FULL STORY HERE

VIDEO: Heartbreak for Tom Allen and son

Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack talks about the emotion he felt in watching linebacker Thomas Allen go down with a season-ending injury last weekend. He's known the coach's son since he was in seventh grade. FULL STORY HERE

