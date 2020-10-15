Indiana 7-Point Underdog to Penn State in First Opening Betting Line
Tom Brew
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first betting lines for Big Ten games next Saturday have been released, and Indiana is listed as a 7-point underdog to No. 9 Penn State in the season opener.
Indiana is just 1-22 all-time against Penn State, but the Hoosiers have played the Nittany Lions tough lately. They lost 34-27 at Penn State a year ago as 15-point underdogs, and lost 33-28 in Bloomington two years ago as 14.5-point dogs.
The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The game will be telecast on Fox Sports 1.
This is the first weekend of the Big Ten schedule, even though it occurs during Week 8 of the college football schedule. The league is going to try to play eight games in eight weeks, with everyone playing a ninth crossover-game during the Big Ten Championship Game week.
Five Big Ten teams are currently ranked, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 24 Minnesota.
Here are the betting odds for the other six Big Ten games on the first weekend of the season;
Friday, Oct. 23
- Illinois at Wisconsin (minus-23.5)
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Penn State (minus-7) at Indiana
- Nebraska at Ohio State (minus-21.5)
- Rutgers at Michigan State (minus-11.5)
- Iowa (minus-2.5) at Purdue
- Michigan at Minnesota (minus-2.5)
- Maryland at Northwestern (minus-11)
