Indiana 7-Point Underdog to Penn State in First Opening Betting Line

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –  The first betting lines for Big Ten games next Saturday have been released, and Indiana is listed as a 7-point underdog to No. 9 Penn State in the season opener.

Indiana is just 1-22 all-time against Penn State, but the Hoosiers have played the Nittany Lions tough lately. They lost 34-27 at Penn State a year ago as 15-point underdogs, and lost 33-28 in Bloomington two years ago as 14.5-point dogs.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The game will be telecast on Fox Sports 1.

This is the first weekend of the Big Ten schedule, even though it occurs during Week 8 of the college football schedule. The league is going to try to play eight games in eight weeks, with everyone playing a ninth crossover-game during the Big Ten Championship Game week. 

Five Big Ten teams are currently ranked, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 24 Minnesota. 

Here are the betting odds for the other six Big Ten games on the first weekend of the season;

Friday, Oct. 23

  • Illinois at Wisconsin (minus-23.5)

Saturday, Oct. 24

  • Penn State (minus-7) at Indiana
  • Nebraska at Ohio State (minus-21.5)
  • Rutgers at Michigan State (minus-11.5)
  • Iowa (minus-2.5) at Purdue
  • Michigan at Minnesota (minus-2.5)
  • Maryland at Northwestern (minus-11)

Related stories to Indiana football

  • SHERIDAN ADAPTS TO NEW ROLE: New Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has stressed continuity in his offense after ranking near the top of the Big Ten a year ago. CLICK HERE
  • NEW BOWL RULES: The NCAA has waived the requirement to win six games to be eligible for a bowl game because several leagues are playing condensed, conference-only schedules. CLICK HERE
  • 2020 SCHEDULE: Here is Indiana's complete 2020 football schedule. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA DEFENSE STEPS UP: Hoosiers defensive coordinator Kane Wommack thinks IU's defense can be a top-25 group this season. CLICK HERE
  • PENN STATE GAME PERSONAL FOR WHOP PHILYOR: Whop Philyor was taken out of last year's Penn State game on a helmet-to-helmet hit. This year's season-opener means more to the Indiana receiver. CLICK HERE
  • KAHLIL BENSON OUT FOR SEASON: True freshman Kahlil Benson is out for the season with a torn ACL. CLICK HERE
