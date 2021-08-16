Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Transfer Ryan Jacoby Announces Commitment to Pittsburgh

Ohio State transfer Ryan Jacoby commits to Pittsburgh, multiple Wisconsin football players were sidelined due to injury Monday and Rutgers earns a commitment from a 2022 three-star offensive lineman. Here's the latest from around the conference

Ohio State offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby, who entered the transfer portal last Monday, has found a new program to call his home.

He announced his commitment to Pittsburgh in a Tweet below. Jacoby is a former four-star recruit but never found his way onto the field with the Buckeyes in three seasons.

Jacoby is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman from Mentor, Ohio. Before entering the college ranks, Jacoby was the 283rd ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports. He also was the 23rd ranked tackle in the country and the seventh-ranked recruit in Ohio for the class of 2019.

He committed to the Buckeyes in March of 2018, but will now have an opportunity to start at the tail end of his college career.

Wisconsin Players Miss Monday Practice Due to Injury

Wisconsin football opens its season on Sept. 4 against Penn State, and with just a few weeks until then, the program is already dealing with its fair share of injuries.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Jeff Potrykus, five Badgers were sidelined for the team's Monday practice.

The team was without offensive tackles Tanor Bortolini, Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach and Logan Brown. Along the offensive front, Wisconsin guard Dylan Barrett also couldn't practice.

Sophomore Running back Jalen Berger was limited. As a freshman last season, he posted 60 rushing attempts, 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin is among the teams that are projected to compete for the top spot in the Big Ten West this upcoming season. It will need its full arsenal of players in a difficult schedule that includes Penn State, Notre Dame, Iowa and Michigan.

Rutgers Earns Commitment From 2022 Offensive Lineman

Emir Stinette, a 2022 three-star interior offensive lineman from Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, verbally committed to the Rutgers football program on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 378-pound recruit is ranked as one of the top 100 interior offensive linemen in the cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also rated as the No. 32 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

Before his verbal commitment, seven other programs had extended offers to Stinette, including Arizona State, Maryland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia.

As of now, Rutgers boasts the nation's 14th ranked 2022 recruiting class, which is good for fourth in the Big Ten.