Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Long Snapper Announces Medical Retirement From Football

Ohio State long snapper Roen McCullough announced he is medically retiring, Northwestern football revealed a documentary trailer on its 2020 season and Minnesota and Maryland made the top eight list for a three-star basketball recruit. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Roen McCullough, a long snapper for the Ohio State football program, announced Thursday he was medically retiring.

The junior revealed on social media that he was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2020, and he was working toward playing linebacker in the team's spring game. But while working a job throughout the week and weekends, he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery.

"This summer, I busted ass to get my weight and strength up for this new position," McCullough wrote in a Twitter post.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound McCullough was originally a walkon for the Buckeyes out of Worthington Kilbourne High School in suburban Columbus. As a high school senior, he was the No. 4 rated long snapper in the nation and was named second-team All-Conference.

Last season, McCullough was recognized as an Ohio State University Scholar-Athlete, an Academic All-Big Ten selection and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He is a finance major in the Fisher College of Business.

"I only have gratitude and appreciation for everything Ohio State Athletics has done in supporting me on and off the field," McCullough wrote. "It's been a long, hard process but necessary in the long run. Putting this situation in God’s hands and trusting that his plans far supersede any I have made for myself.”

Northwestern Reveals Documentary Trailer on 2020 Season

After finishing the 2019 season with a 3-9 record, Northwestern Football added Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey. The team went on to finish the following season with a 7-2 record that included an opportunity to play for a Big Ten championship.

Even in defeat, Northwestern played a hard-fought game against Ohio State for the conference title and then ended its season with a victory over Auburn in the Citrus Bowl.

In an unprecedented season of college football that was affected so heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildcats found a way to commemorate their incredible season.

As the team prepares for the start of the 2021 season, the program revealed a trailer for a documentary that will provide an inside look at last year's campaign. It will be titled "Good Clean American Fun" and will debut Sunday on NBC Sports Chicago at 4:30 p.m. ET

The documentary will feature previously unreleased footage and interviews from the 2020 season.

Minnesota, Maryland Basketball Make Top 8 for 3-star Recruit

Ryan Dunn, a 2022 three-star small forward from Perkiomen High School in Freeport, New York, announced his top eight schools Wednesday night.

Among his top choices are two Big Ten programs, Minnesota and Maryland. Dunn's list also includes Virginia, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Boston College, South Carolina and Pitt.

Dunn is a 6-foot-6, 190-pound prospect who is ranked as the fifth-best player in New York, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is rated just outside the top-200 of all recruits in the country and he is a top-50 player at his position.

Before narrowing his list to eight, Dunn carried 22 total offers. He has not taken any official visits as of yet, but he is scheduled to meet with Minnesota on Sept. 2. As of now, Dunn has not announced when he will make his commitment.