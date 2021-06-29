Big Ten Daily: Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Showcases Personalized Logo

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was the first college athlete to unveil a logo ahead of NIL policies, Former Maryland guard Darryl Morsell is headed to Marquette and 2022 recruit Tre Holloman includes three Big Ten programs in his top-six list. Here's the latest from around the conference.

With name, image and likeness policies set to go into effect on July 1, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wasted no time taking advantage of potential opportunities.

Mertz posted a video to his Twitter account that featured highlights from last season and ended with the reveal of a personalized, trademarked logo.

The Badgers' signal-caller is the first of what is presumably many collegiate student-athletes that will create their own brand. There have been 20 states that already passed NIL legislation, and while Wisconsin isn't one of them, the Badgers are already ahead of the curve.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin Athletics launched a specifically designed NIL readiness program called YouDub through a partnership with Opendorse. It will help support student-athlete assessment, education and brand development.

Maryland Transfer Darryl Morsell to Play at Marquette

Former Maryland guard Darryl Morsell is returning to college basketball after four years with the Terrapins. However, he's decided to utilize his extra year of eligibility elsewhere.

The 2020-21 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is transferring to Marquette and will play under coach Shaka Smart.

Last season, Morsell appeared in 30 games for Maryland, including 27 starts. He averaged nine points, four rebounds and a team-high 2.8 assists per game while averaging 29.4 minutes per contest.

"Darryl gave the university of Maryland everything he had for four years and we are eternally grateful for his commitment to our program," Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon said on social media. "Due to COVID, he was presented with the unique opportunity to use an extra year of eligibility and he ultimately earned that right."

Morsell registered 17 blocks and 26 steals last season for the Terrapins, and was tasked with defending the opposing team's best perimeter player. His efforts culminated with the 2020-21 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

2022 Basketball Prospect Tre Holloman Reveals Top Six

Tre Holloman, a four-star point guard from Cretin Derham Hall High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, named three Big Ten basketball programs in his top-six list on Monday. Minnesota, Michigan State and Illinois are in consideration alongside Oklahoma State, Marquette and Dayton.

The 6-foot-1 prospect is the top recruit out of Minnesota in the class of 2022 and the No. 8 at his position in the country, according to 247Sports. Holloman is also the No. 52 player in the nation.

Holloman would be the highest-rated recruit for all three of the Big Ten programs on his list. Minnesota and Michigan state each have yet to earn a commitment for the class of 2022, but Illinois holds a pledge from three-star guard Reggie Bass.