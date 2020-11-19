Big Ten Daily (Nov. 19): Maryland Forced to Cancel Saturday's Game With Michigan State

Maryland had 15 players test positive for COVID-19 this week and coach Mike Locksley tested positive as well, so Saturday's game against Michigan State had to be canceled. The Terrapins also missed last week's game with Ohio State.

Another COVID-19 outbreak in the Maryland football program has forced the Terrapins to cancel a second straight game, this time it's Saturday's meeting with Michigan State that won't be played.

According to a release from the school, 15 players tested positive this week, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.8%. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 14.9%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.



Maryland coach Mike Locksley also tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and is isolating at home. For reasons of medical privacy, Maryland Athletics will not be identifying any other affected student-athletes or staff.



"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," said Locksley. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately."

Last week, Maryland canceled its game against Ohio State after eight Terrapins players tested positive. The Terrapins are supposed to play at Indiana next weekend.

Heading into its fifth week of games this season, the Big Ten has seen four games canceled — one every week since the second week of the season. Wisconsin missed two games against Nebraska and Purdue.

The Big Ten schedule does not allow for games to be rescheduled.

Wildcats ready for big showdown with Wisconsin

That 3-9 season from a year ago is in the rear-view mirror for the Northwestern Wildcats. Off to a 4-0 start thanks to a stifling defense and much-improved play at quarterback from Indiana grad transfer Peyton Ramsey, the Wildcats are right back in the hunt for a Big Ten Wests title.

Winners of their first four games for the first time since 2015, the 'Cats have also won their initial four contests against Big Ten foes for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, pulling off the feat for the first time since 1996.

But now it really gets tough. On Saturday, Northwestern hosts 2-0 Wisconsin. The Badgers have looked great in two games, but they missed two because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. So this showdown just might settle the Big Ten West.

The Badgers have represented the Big Ten West in the conference championship game in four of the last six seasons but have struggled against the 'Cats when they travel to Evanston. Northwestern has won two of the last three meetings between the two programs at Ryan Field, most recently a 31-17 victory in 2018.



The Badgers have outscored their opponents 94-18, with blowout wins over Illinois and Michigan. Wisconsin is scheduled to play six games this season, with its contests against Nebraska and Purdue canceled.



The Wildcats' defense has been great this season, allowing just 14.0 points per game. Northwestern's defense limited Purdue to just 2 rushing yards last week, the fewest allowed by a Wildcat defense since it held Wisconsin to minus-26 yards on Nov. 21, 2015. The Wildcats won, 27-20.

The win over Purdue was Northwestern's 48th one-possession win since 2006, tied for the most in the FBS along with Navy during that time frame. Three of Northwestern's four victories this season have come within one possession.

Purdue once again dealing with QB issues

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Wednesday that starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell is a game-time decision for Friday night's road game at Minnesota.

Brohm didn't reveal what was wrong with O'Connell's injury, other than to say, "He's a guy that will be a game-time decision as well," Brohm said.

If O'Connell can't go, Jack Plummer would make his first start of the season. Plummer started six games last year before suffering a broken ankle against Nebraska and was replaced by O'Connell.

During Purdue's first three games, which includes wins over Iowa and Illinois and a 27-20 loss to Northwestern last weekend, O'Connell is 88-for-136 passing (64.7 percent) with seven touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Related stories on Big Ten football