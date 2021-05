Big Ten 2021 College Football Weekly Schedule

Here is the 2021 Big Ten football schedule, week by week, starting on Saturday, Aug. 28 through the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 4.

After a season disrupted nearly ever week by COVID-19 issues in 2020, the Big Ten is looking forward to playing a full season in 2021. And it will be here before we know it. Ohio State is the defending champion, and Northwestern looks to defend its Big Ten West crown.

Here's the weekly schedule:

Week 0

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Nebraska at Illinois, 1 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Week 1

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Michigan State at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Western Michigan at Michigan, Noon ET (TV: ESPN)

Fordham at Nebraska, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Penn State at Wisconsin, Noon ET (TV: FOX)

Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Oregon State at Purdue, 7 p;m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Texas-San Antonio at Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network

Week 2

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m. (TV: ACC Network)

Youngstown State at Michigan State, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Miami of Ohio at Minnesota, Noon ET (TV: ESPNU)

Indiana State at Northwestern, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Oregon at Ohio State, Noon ET (TV: ABC)

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network)

Purdue at Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET (TV: CBS Sports Network)

Iowa at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Ball State at Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Washington at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)

Week 3

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: ABC or ESPN)

Northern Illinois at Michigan, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Miami, Noon ET (TV: ABC or ESPN)

Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon ET (TV: FOX)

Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m. ET (TV: Pac-12 Network)

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)

Kent State at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Tulsa at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network)

Auburn at Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)

Week 4

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, at Soldier Field, Chicago; Noon ET (TV: FOX)

Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon ET (TV: ESPN/TBD

Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: TBD)

Indiana at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m. ET (TV: CBS Sports Network)

Colorado State at Iowa, Time TBA

Kent State at Maryland, Time TBA

Nebraska at Michigan State, Time TBA

Ohio at Northwestern, Time TBA

Akron at Ohio State, Time TBA

Villanova at Penn State, Time TBA

Illinois at Purdue, Time TBA

Week 5

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Minnesota at Purdue, Noon ET (TV: TBA)

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: TBA)

Western Kentucky at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: TBA)

Charlotte at Illinois, Time TBA

Indiana at Penn State, Time TBA

Ohio State at Rutgers, Time TBA

Michigan at Wisconsin, Time TBA

Week 6

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Maryland at Ohio State, Noon ET (TV: TBA)

Michigan State at Rutgers, Noon ET (TV: TBA)

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m or 4 p.m. ET (TV: TBA)

Penn State at Iowa, Time TBA (TV: FOX or FOX Sports 1)

Michigan at Nebraska, Time TBA

Week 7

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Michigan State at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: TBA)

Rutgers at Northwestern, Noon ET (TV: TBA)

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: TBA)

Nebraska at Minnesota, Time TBA

Army at Wisconsin, Time TBA

Week 8

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Illinois at Penn State, Noon ET (TV: TBA)

Northwestern at Michigan, Time TBA

Maryland at Minnesota, Time TBA

Ohio State at Indiana, Time TBA

Purdue at Wisconsin, Time TBA

Week 9

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Iowa at Wisconsin, Noon ET (TV: TBA)

Indiana at Maryland, Noon ET (TV: TBA)

Michigan at Michigan State, Time TBA

Minnesota at Northwestern, Time TBA

Penn State at Ohio State, Time TBA

Nebraska at Purdue, Time TBA

Illinois at Rutgers, Time TBA

Week 10

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Penn State at Maryland, Time TBA

Indiana at Michigan, Time TBA

Illinois at Minnesota, Time TBA

Ohio State at Nebraska, Time TBA

Iowa at Northwestern, Time TBA

Michigan State at Purdue, Time TBA

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Time TBA

Week 11

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Rutgers at Indiana, Time TBA

Minnesota at Iowa, Time TBA

Maryland at Michigan State, Time TBA

Purdue at Ohio State, Time TBA

Michigan at Penn State, Time TBA

Northwestern at Wisconsin, Time TBA

Week 12

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Nebraska at Wisconsin, Time TBA

Minnesota at Indiana, Time TBA

Illinois at Iowa, Time TBA

Michigan at Maryland, Time TBA

Purdue vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field, Chicago, Time TBA

Michigan State at Ohio State, Time TBA

Rutgers at Penn State, Time TBA

Week 13

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Ohio State at Michigan, Noon ET (TV: FOX)

Northwestern at Illinois, Time TBA

Penn State at Michigan, Time TBA

Wisconsin at Minnesota, Time TBA

Indiana at Purdue, Time TBA

Maryland at Rutgers, Time TBA

Week 14