How to Watch Big Ten Opener Between Nebraska and Illinois

The Big Ten college football season gets rolling on Saturday with a handful game matchups in "Week 0,'' including the conference opener between Nebraska and Illinois in Champaign, Ill.

The long wait is over. The 2021 college football season has arrived.

It starts in earnest next week, of course, but there are some games on Saturday that are worth paying attention to in "Week 0,'' our little appetizer before the big meal. There is one Big Ten game on Saturday – Nebraska at Illinois – that will have our undivided attention as conference play gets started.

This game was supposed to be played in Dublin, Ireland, but was moved back to the states because of travel concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a home game for the Fighting Illinois.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, with game time and TV information, plus the latest on the point spread and my three keys to pay attention to so you're breaking down this game in the proper way:

How to watch Nebraska-Illinois

Who: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini When: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill. TV: FOX

FOX Stream: FoxSports app

FoxSports app TV Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst).

Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst). Point spread: Nebraska is a 6.5 point favorite as of Saturday morning, according to the sports gambling website FanDuel.com . The over/under is 53.5.

Nebraska is a 6.5 point favorite as of Saturday morning, according to the sports gambling website . The over/under is 53.5. Last season: Nebraska 3-5; Illinois 2-6.

Nebraska 3-5; Illinois 2-6. Last meeting: Illinois beat Nebraska 41-23 on Nov. 21, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.

Illinois beat Nebraska 41-23 on Nov. 21, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb. Series history: Nebraska is 6-2 vs. Illinois since joining the Big Ten. The two teams have played every year since 2013. Illinois won last year – snapping a four-game losing streak in the rivalry – and in 2015. Nebraska leads the overall series 13-4-1 in a rivalry that dates back to 1892.

Nebraska is 6-2 vs. Illinois since joining the Big Ten. The two teams have played every year since 2013. Illinois won last year – snapping a four-game losing streak in the rivalry – and in 2015. Nebraska leads the overall series 13-4-1 in a rivalry that dates back to 1892. Coaches: Nebraska's Scott Frost is starting his fourth year at Nebraska, his alma mater. He is 12-20 at Nebraska, and 31-27 overall in his six years as a college coach. Illinois' Bret Bielema is in his first season at the school. He is 97-58 in his 12 years as a head coach, with seven years at Wisconsin (68-24) and five years at Arkansas (29-34).

Nebraska's Scott Frost is starting his fourth year at Nebraska, his alma mater. He is 12-20 at Nebraska, and 31-27 overall in his six years as a college coach. Illinois' Bret Bielema is in his first season at the school. He is 97-58 in his 12 years as a head coach, with seven years at Wisconsin (68-24) and five years at Arkansas (29-34). Rankings: Neither team is ranked nationally, nor are they receiving any votes in the Associated Press or Coaches polls. In Tom Brew's preseason Big Ten power rankings, Nebraska is ranked No. 9 and Illinois is No. 14. For complete rankings, CLICK HERE

Here are three things to watch with Saturday's Nebraska-Illinois game

1. How hot is Scott Frost's seat at Nebraska?

Nebraska hasn't finished a season ranked in the top-10 in the Associated Press poll since 2001, and it's been a long 20 years in Lincoln. Former quarterback Scott Frost, who led the Huskers to the 1997 national title, was hired three years ago to turn the program back to its past glory, but so far it hasn't happened.

Frost is just 12-20 overall at Nebraska, and has never won more than three conference games in a Big Ten season. His run thus far has been highlight by two things, repeated recruiting failures and some ugly losses on the field.

The ugliest of the 2020 losses came against Illinois, when the Cornhuskers were embarrased 41-23 in Lincoln. Nebraska had five turnovers in that game, and looked like they had no clue what they were doing offensively.

Nebraska fans, who demand a lot, are tired of being the kicked dog in the Big Ten West and they want to see some improvement this year. That starts on Saturday, because a loss to what might be the worst team in the Big Ten will get the wolves howling again in every corner of the state of Nebraska.

2. How quickly can Bret Bielema put his stamp on Illini?

Bret Bielema had enormous success at Wisconsin during his seven years there, posting four seasons of double-digit wins. He did it by pounding the ball on the ground week after week with great running backs and dominant offensive lines.

He'd like to do that at Illinois, too. He's got a good back in Chase Brown, who gained 540 yards last year and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. He also has an experienced offensive line, led by left tackle Verderian Lowe and center Doug Kramer, both of who are three-year starters. Illinois was No. 3 in the Big Ten in rushing a year ago, and that needs to continue.

There is talent there, for, sure, and Bielema went with veteran quarterback Brandon Peters as his starter, and he has enough experience to be a calm leader right from the start.

It's the best storyline of the day, when it comes to breaking down the game. Ball control and time of possession will be important, especially if the Illinois defense can force some turnovers again and give their offense some short fields.

3. Conference season openers are tough

There are no cupcakes this season to warm up on for Nebraska and Illinois, and starting off with a conference game in the season opener adds added attention to the first game. For the loser especially, even one loss might seem bigger than that.

The Big Ten likes the added attention of a matchup of rivals, and we'll see more of that next week too in Week 1, with No. 17 Indiana traveling to No. 18 Iowa for their season openers and No. 20 Penn State opening at No. 12 Wisconsin as well. Even No. 4 Ohio State opens with a conference road game, playing at Minnesota on Thursday night.

It's going to be interesting to see how crisp these teams are, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It's a big ask right out of the gate, but Nebraska has put up big numbers against Illinois through the years, and Bielema and his staff are installing a new defensive scheme in Champaign, too. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is set for a breakout season, and it could start quickly here in Week 0.