Big Ten Revises Indiana's 2022 Football Schedule, Illinois Now Opening Opponent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten altered the 2022 college football schedules on Wednesday, and because of it, Indiana has a new opponent for its Sept. 3 season opener.

The Hoosiers will now host Illinois at Memorial Stadium the first weekend of the year. Northwestern had been the original opponent before the league made adjustments to deal with all the flopping that needed to take place during the COVID-infused 2020 shortened season.

Indiana was involved in the only opponent switch along with Illinois, Northwestern and Penn State. Each team plays three crossover games with the other division, and this year, Illinois and Penn State would have played for the third straight year. This way, the Hoosiers and Illini get together instead. Illinois hasn't played at Bloomington since 2013. Indiana and Illinois were previously protected rivals from 1995 to 2010.

Several dates were changed as well. None of Indiana's nonconference games were affected, and the games with Idaho, Western Kentucky and Cincinnati will all be played on the same weekends.

On Oct. 8, Indiana will now play Michigan at home instead of Maryland. The Hoosiers will play the Terrapins the following week in Bloomington. Oct. 15 was their previous bye week. Now their bye week will be Oct. 29.

The previously scheduled game at Ohio State on Oct. 29 has been moved to Nov. 12, replacing the Michigan game on that date.

Here is the new 2022 Indiana football schedule:

September games

Sept. 3 (Saturday): Northwestern at Indiana , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

(Saturday): , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA) Sept. 10 (Saturday): Idaho at Indiana , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

(Saturday): , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA) Sept. 17 (Saturday): Western Kentucky at Indiana , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

(Saturday): , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA) Sept. 24 (Saturday): Indiana at Cincinnati, Kickoff TBA. Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (TV: TBA)

October games

Oct. 1 (Saturday): Indiana at Nebraska , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (TV: TBA)

(Saturday): , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (TV: TBA) Oct. 8 (Saturday): Michigan at Indiana , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

(Saturday): , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA) Oct. 8 (Saturday): Maryland at Indiana , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

(Saturday): , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA) Oct. 22 (Saturday): Indiana at Rutgers , Kickoff TBA. SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. (TV: TBA)

(Saturday): , Kickoff TBA. SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. (TV: TBA) Oct. 29 (Saturday): Bye week

November games