Updated Point Spreads for Big Ten Games in Week 12

There are only two weeks left in the Big Ten football regular season, and there are some huge showdowns that will likely determine division winners on Saturday, most notably the matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State.

Ohio State is still a 19-point favorite in that game, but the over/under number has jumped quite a bit. That's the trend in the betting lines throughout the league this week. The point spreads haven't moved much, but the over/under lines are jumping all over the place.

There are seven Big Ten games this week, all of them in the afternoon. Here are all of the point-spread updates for the Week 12 games in the Big Ten, including game times and TV information:

Michigan State at Ohio State

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. TV: ABC

ABC SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State remains a 19-point favorite over Michigan State as of Friday night on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 69, up substantially from the 66.5 opening line. CLICK HERE

Purdue at Northwestern

Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 1-6 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Purdue is an 11-point favorite over Northwestern as of Friday night on the SISportsbook.com website, down just a touch from the 11.5 opening line. The over/under is 47.5, down a points from 48.5. CLICK HERE

Rutgers at Penn State

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5 in the Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Penn State is an 18-point favorite over Rutgers as of Friday night on the SISportsbook.com website, up from 17.5 on Monday morning. The over/under is 46.5, down a touch from 47. CLICK HERE

Illinois at Iowa

Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 3-4 in the Big Ten) at No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 in Big Ten), 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 11.5-point favorite over Illinois as of Friday night, on the SISportsbook.com website, down a tick from the 12-point opening line. The over/under is 38.5, up slightly from the opening 38. CLICK HERE

Minnesota at Indiana

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 4-3 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-7 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 7-point favorite over Indiana as of Friday night on the SISportsbook.com website, up a point from the 6-point opening line on Monday. The over/under remains at 43.5. CLICK HERE

Michigan at Maryland

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 2-5 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan remains a 14.5-point favorite over Maryland as of Friday night on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 57.5, up substantially from the 55 opening line. CLICK HERE

Nebraska at Wisconsin