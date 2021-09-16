Updated Point Spreads for Big Ten's Critical Week 3 Games
The Big Ten has a chance to make some big statements this weekend, with five league teams squaring off against ranked foes on Saturday. That's a rarity, all that volume, and it's something that hasn't happened since Oct. 4, 1975
Penn State is the only Big Ten team playing in a game with two ranked teams. The No. 11 Nittany Lions host No. 22 Auburn on Saturday night in a nationally televised game on ABC in their annual 'White-Out'' game. Penn State is a 5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, down a bit from the opening line on Monday.
There are four other Big Ten teams facing ranked foes this weekend, including Nebraska, Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State. Those four are all underdogs against No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 12 Purdue and No. 24 Miami, respectively.
Here are all of the latest point spreads for every Big Ten game this weekend, starting with a Friday night Big Ten game between Maryland and Illinois. It's the only game this week between to conference foes.
Our report includes game times, plus and TV and streaming information on FuboTV and the latest point spreads on SISportsbook.com. To go to their website for all your gambling odds, CLICK HERE
Friday night's game
Maryland at Illinois
- Gametime: Maryland (2-0) at Illinois (1-2), Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Maryland is an 8-point favorite on Thursday morning, up a tick from the 7.5-point opening line on Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 60.5 points, up from 59.5 points at the open.
Saturday's early games
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana
- Gametime: No. 8 Cincinnati (2-0) at Indiana (1-1), Saturday at Noon ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: ESPN
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Cincinnati remains a 3.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com website on Thursday morning. The over/under is 49.5, down a point from Monday.
Michigan State at No. 24 Miami
- Gametime: Michigan State (2-0) at No. 24 Miami (2-0), Saturday at Noon ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Miami is a 6-point favorite in the game as of Thursday morning on the SISportsbook site, down from 6.5 points on Monday. The over/under is 56.5, up a point from Monday.
Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan
- Gametime: Northern Illinois (1-1) at No. 25 Michigan (2-0), Saturday at Noon ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan is a 27.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, up a half-point from Monday. The over/under has remained at 54.
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
- Next game: Nebraska (2-1) at No. 3 Oklahoma (2-0), Saturday at Noon ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.
- TV: FOX
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Oklahoma is a 22.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, up a half-point from 22 in the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under remains at 62.
Minnesota at Colorado
- Gametime: Minnesota (1-1) at Colorado (1-1), Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Colorado is a 3-point favorite on Thursday morning, up one point from the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 48.5 down two points from 50.5 on Monday.
Saturday's late afternoon games
Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame
- Next game: Purdue (2-0) at No. 12 Notre Dame (2-0), Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.
- TV: NBC
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Notre Dame remains a 7-point favorite as of Thursday morning. Over/under is 58, down a half-point from Monday.
Kent State at No. 5 Iowa
- Gametime: Kent State (1-1) at No. 5 Iowa (2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Iowa is a 23-point favorite on Thursday morning, up one point from the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 56.5, up two points from Monday.
Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State
- Gametime: Tulsa (0-2) at No. 9 Ohio State (1-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State is a 25-point favorite as of Thursday morning, down substantially from Monday. The over/under is 61, up just a half-point from Monday.
Delaware at Rutgers
- Gametime: Delaware (2-0) at Rutgers (2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: There is no point spread on the game.
Northwestern at Duke
- Gametime: Northwestern (1-1) at Duke (1-1), Saturday 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
- TV: ACC Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Northwestern is a 3-point favorite on the game on the SISportsbook.com site as of Thursday morning, up from 2.5 points on Monday. The over/under is 49 points, down slightly from the 49.5 points on Monday.
Saturday's night games
No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Penn State
- Gametime: No. 11 Penn State 44, Ball State 13, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Penn State is a 5-point favorite on Thursday morning, down a point from the 6-point line on Monday morning. The over/under has remained at 52.5.