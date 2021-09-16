Updated Point Spreads for Big Ten's Critical Week 3 Games

For the first time since 1975, Big Ten teams have matchups with five different ranked foes on Saturday, so it's a great chance for league teams to make some big statements. Penn State is the only favored team in the five games, though.

The Big Ten has a chance to make some big statements this weekend, with five league teams squaring off against ranked foes on Saturday. That's a rarity, all that volume, and it's something that hasn't happened since Oct. 4, 1975

Penn State is the only Big Ten team playing in a game with two ranked teams. The No. 11 Nittany Lions host No. 22 Auburn on Saturday night in a nationally televised game on ABC in their annual 'White-Out'' game. Penn State is a 5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, down a bit from the opening line on Monday.

There are four other Big Ten teams facing ranked foes this weekend, including Nebraska, Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State. Those four are all underdogs against No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 12 Purdue and No. 24 Miami, respectively.

Here are all of the latest point spreads for every Big Ten game this weekend, starting with a Friday night Big Ten game between Maryland and Illinois. It's the only game this week between to conference foes.

Our report includes game times, plus and TV and streaming information on FuboTV and the latest point spreads on SISportsbook.com. To go to their website for all your gambling odds, CLICK HERE

Friday night's game

Maryland at Illinois

Maryland (2-0) at Illinois (1-2), Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Maryland is an 8-point favorite on Thursday morning, up a tick from the 7.5-point opening line on Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 60.5 points, up from 59.5 points at the open.

Saturday's early games

No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana

No. 8 Cincinnati (2-0) at Indiana (1-1), Saturday at Noon ET Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Cincinnati remains a 3.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com website on Thursday morning. The over/under is 49.5, down a point from Monday.

Michigan State at No. 24 Miami

Michigan State (2-0) at No. 24 Miami (2-0), Saturday at Noon ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. TV: ABC

ABC Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Miami is a 6-point favorite in the game as of Thursday morning on the SISportsbook site, down from 6.5 points on Monday. The over/under is 56.5, up a point from Monday.

Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan

Northern Illinois (1-1) at No. 25 Michigan (2-0), Saturday at Noon ET Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan is a 27.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, up a half-point from Monday. The over/under has remained at 54.

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma

Nebraska (2-1) at No. 3 Oklahoma (2-0), Saturday at Noon ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.

Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla. TV: FOX

FOX Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Oklahoma is a 22.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, up a half-point from 22 in the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under remains at 62.

Minnesota at Colorado

Minnesota (1-1) at Colorado (1-1), Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Colorado is a 3-point favorite on Thursday morning, up one point from the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 48.5 down two points from 50.5 on Monday.

Saturday's late afternoon games

Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame

Purdue (2-0) at No. 12 Notre Dame (2-0), Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

TV: NBC

NBC Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Notre Dame remains a 7-point favorite as of Thursday morning. Over/under is 58, down a half-point from Monday.

Kent State at No. 5 Iowa

Kent State (1-1) at No. 5 Iowa (2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Iowa is a 23-point favorite on Thursday morning, up one point from the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 56.5, up two points from Monday.

Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State

Tulsa (0-2) at No. 9 Ohio State (1-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State is a 25-point favorite as of Thursday morning, down substantially from Monday. The over/under is 61, up just a half-point from Monday.

Delaware at Rutgers

Delaware (2-0) at Rutgers (2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: There is no point spread on the game.

Northwestern at Duke

Northwestern (1-1) at Duke (1-1), Saturday 4 p.m. ET Where: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Stream: FuboTV CLICK HERE

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: Northwestern is a 3-point favorite on the game on the SISportsbook.com site as of Thursday morning, up from 2.5 points on Monday. The over/under is 49 points, down slightly from the 49.5 points on Monday.

Saturday's night games

No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Penn State