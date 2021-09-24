Updated Week 4 Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games

It's officially fall, and the last football Saturday in September has arrived. There are three conference games in the Big Ten, and a big nonconference showdown between ranked teams Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Here are the latest lines for all Big Ten games being played on Saturday.

It's the final weekend in September already, and the regular season will be a third of the way over by Saturday night.

Week 4 is full of great story lines in the Big Ten, with three conference games and a high-profile nonconference showdown in Chicago between ranked teams Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

There's been some movement in the point spreads since the opening lines on Monday morning. Here's the latest on every Big Ten game, plus game time and TV information:

— Saturday's early games

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Gametime: No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) vs. No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0), Noon ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite, up one point from the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 45, down two points from Monday.

Villanova at Penn State

Gametime: Villanova (3-0) at No. 6 Penn State (3-0), Noon ET on Saturday

FuboTV SISportsbook.com point spread: There is no line on this game.

Bowling Green at Minnesota

Next game: Bowling Green (1-2) at Minnesota (2-1), Noon ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Minnesota remains 31-point favorite on Friday night, same as in the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 51, down just a half-point from Monday.

Ohio at Northwestern

Next game: Ohio at Northwestern, Noon ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Northwestern is a 15-point favorite on the game on the SISportsbook.com site. The over/under is 48.5.

— Saturday's late afternoon games

Colorado State at Iowa

Gametime: Colorado State (1-2) at No. 5 Iowa (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Iowa is a 22.5-point favorite as of Monday morning. Over/under is 44.5.

Rutgers at Michigan

Gametime: Rutgers (3-0) at No. 19 Michigan (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite on Friday night, up two points from the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 50, down 1.5 points from the opening 51.5-point line on Monday morning.

Kent State at Maryland

Gametime: Kent State (1-2) at Maryland (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Maryland remains a 14-point favorite, the same as the one on Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 70, up three points from the 67-point number on Monday.

Illinois at Purdue

Gametime: Illinois (1-3) at Purdue (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Purdue remains an 11-point favorite, the same as Monday morning. The over/under is 53.5 down from 55 points on Monday.

— Saturday's night games

Nebraska at Michigan State

Gametime: Nebraska (2-2) at Michigan State (3-0), 7 p.m. ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan State remains a 5-point favorite in the game on the SISportsbook site. The over/under is 52.5, up one point from Monday.

Akron at Ohio State

Gametime: Akron (1-2) at No. 10 Ohio State (1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State remains a 48.5-point favorite on Friday night, the same as the opening line on Monday morning. Over/under is 66.5, down one point from Monday.

Indiana at Western Kentucky