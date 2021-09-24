Updated Week 4 Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games

It's the final weekend in September already, and the regular season will be a third of the way over by Saturday night.
Week 4 is full of great story lines in the Big Ten, with three conference games and a high-profile nonconference showdown in Chicago between ranked teams Wisconsin and Notre Dame.
There's been some movement in the point spreads since the opening lines on Monday morning. Here's the latest on every Big Ten game, plus game time and TV information:
— Saturday's early games
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
- Gametime: No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) vs. No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0), Noon ET on Saturday
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: FOX
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite, up one point from the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 45, down two points from Monday.
Villanova at Penn State
- Gametime: Villanova (3-0) at No. 6 Penn State (3-0), Noon ET on Saturday
- Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: There is no line on this game.
Bowling Green at Minnesota
- Next game: Bowling Green (1-2) at Minnesota (2-1), Noon ET on Saturday
- Where: TCF Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: ESPNU
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Minnesota remains 31-point favorite on Friday night, same as in the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 51, down just a half-point from Monday.
Ohio at Northwestern
- Next game: Ohio at Northwestern, Noon ET on Saturday
- Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Northwestern is a 15-point favorite on the game on the SISportsbook.com site. The over/under is 48.5.
— Saturday's late afternoon games
Colorado State at Iowa
- Gametime: Colorado State (1-2) at No. 5 Iowa (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday
- Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Iowa is a 22.5-point favorite as of Monday morning. Over/under is 44.5.
Rutgers at Michigan
- Gametime: Rutgers (3-0) at No. 19 Michigan (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday
- Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite on Friday night, up two points from the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is 50, down 1.5 points from the opening 51.5-point line on Monday morning.
Kent State at Maryland
- Gametime: Kent State (1-2) at Maryland (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday
- Where: Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Maryland remains a 14-point favorite, the same as the one on Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 70, up three points from the 67-point number on Monday.
Illinois at Purdue
- Gametime: Illinois (1-3) at Purdue (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Purdue remains an 11-point favorite, the same as Monday morning. The over/under is 53.5 down from 55 points on Monday.
— Saturday's night games
Nebraska at Michigan State
- Gametime: Nebraska (2-2) at Michigan State (3-0), 7 p.m. ET on Saturday
- Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan State remains a 5-point favorite in the game on the SISportsbook site. The over/under is 52.5, up one point from Monday.
Akron at Ohio State
- Gametime: Akron (1-2) at No. 10 Ohio State (1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday
- Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State remains a 48.5-point favorite on Friday night, the same as the opening line on Monday morning. Over/under is 66.5, down one point from Monday.
Indiana at Western Kentucky
- Gametime: Indiana (1-2) at Western Kentucky (1-1), 8 p.m. ET on Saturday
- Where: Houchens Industries/L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky.
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- SISportsbook.com point spread: Indiana remains a 9-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com website on Friday night. The over/under is 62.5, up one point from Monday.