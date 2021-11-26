Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games in Week 13
    Publish date:

    Updated Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games in Week 13

    There's been a good bit of movement in a couple of the Big Ten point spreads this week, especially with Friday's Iowa-Nebraska game and Saturday's showdown between Penn State and Michigan State. Here are all the updated line for all league games in Week 13.
    Author:

    There's been a good bit of movement in a couple of the Big Ten point spreads this week, especially with Friday's Iowa-Nebraska game and Saturday's showdown between Penn State and Michigan State. Here are all the updated line for all league games in Week 13.

    There's been a good bit of movement in a couple of the Big Ten point spreads this week, especially with Friday's Iowa-Nebraska game and Saturday's showdown between Penn State and Michigan State.

    Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is out on Friday, but the Cornhuskers are still a slight favorite in the game, which surprises many.

    The biggest movement, though, has come in the Penn State-Michigan State game in East Lansing,. Penn State is favored now, despite Michigan State opening as a slight favorite. 

    Here are updated lines as

    Friday: Iowa at Nebraska

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten), 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 1-point favorite over Iowa as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. Nebraska was favored by 3.5 on Monday. The over/under is 41. CLICK HERE

    Read More

    Ohio State at Michigan

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
    • TV: FOX
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State remains  a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 64.5, up a point from the Monday opener. CLICK HERE

    Maryland at Rutgers

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 2-6 in Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 1.5-point favorite over Rutgers as of Friday afternoon, down just a tick from the 2-point opening line on Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52.5, down from the opening 53. CLICK HERE

    Penn State at Michigan State

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 in Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
    • TV: ABC
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 2-point favorite over Michigan State as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website.  That's a substantial move from Monday, when Michigan State opened as a 1-point favorite. The over/under remains at 52. CLICK HERE

    Northwestern at Illinois

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 3-5 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Illinois remains a 6.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 44.5, up two points from the opening 42.5. CLICK HERE

    Indiana at Purdue

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-8 in Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
    • TV: FOX Sports 1
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Purdue remains a 14.5-point favorite over Indiana as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under remains at 50. CLICK HERE

    Wisconsin at Minnesota

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 6-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten), 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
    • TV: FOX
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 7-point favorite over Minnesota as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a tick from the 6.5-pointy opening line on Monday. The over/under is 38.5, down just a bit from the 39 opener. CLICK HERE

    OhioStateGarrettWilsonChrisOlave
    Football

    Updated Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games in Week 13

    1 minute ago
    IndianaFansIowa
    Football

    Indiana 2021 Football Schedule

    8 hours ago
    MichiganStateMarcusBinghamLoyola
    Basketball

    Big Ten Basketball: Week 3 Composite Schedule, Results

    9 hours ago
    Indiana guard Ali Patberg escapes a Stanford player at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic in the Bahamas.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Falls to Reigning NCAA Champion Stanford in the Bahamas

    10 hours ago
    Ali Patberg arrives in the Bahamas.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Ballin' in the Bahamas on Turkey Day

    21 hours ago
    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisAnimated
    Basketball

    Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_15708691
    Basketball

    Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Nov 24, 2021
    IndianaKhristianLanderLouisiana2
    Basketball

    My Two Cents: Khristian Lander Finding His Way, Slowly But Surely

    Nov 24, 2021