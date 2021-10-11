Opening Point Spreads for All Big Ten Games in Week 7
There are five Big Ten games on Saturday during Week 7 action, including Iowa's debut as the No. 2 team in the country with a home game against Purdue and Michigan State trying to remain unbeaten at Indiana. Here are the opening point spreads for all of the Week 7 games.
We've reached the start of the second half of the Big Ten football season as we enter Week 7. There are just five games this week, with five teams on their bye week.
Two of the league's five top-10 teams are in action, with No. 2-ranked Iowa hosting Purdue and No. 10 Michigan State traveling to Indiana.
Here is the complete Week 7 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.
Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 7
Nebraska at Minnesota
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Nebraska (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: ESPN2
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 2.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 48. CLICK HERE
Rutgers at Northwestern
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 in Big Ten) at Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Northwestern is a 1-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 46.5. CLICK HERE
Michigan State at Indiana
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Michigan State (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52. CLICK HERE
Purdue at Iowa
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Iowa (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 12.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43. CLICK HERE
Army at Wisconsin
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Army (4-1) at Wisconsin (2-3), 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 12.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 42. CLICK HERE
- Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland and Illinois are on a bye week.
Next Week: The Week 8 schedule in the Big Ten
- Illinois at Penn State, Noon ET
- Ohio State at Indiana, Time TBA
- Wisconsin at Purdue, Time TBA
- Northwestern at Michigan, Time TBA
- Maryland at Minnesota, Time TBA
- Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers and Nebraska on bye weeks.
Related stories on Indiana football
- PENIX DISCUSSES SHOULDER INJURY: Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. talked with Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew about his shoulder injury, and the plan for rest and rehabilitation to get him back on the field soon. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN ROUNDUP: Iowa wins the top-five showdown with Penn State, Kenneth Walker goes nuts for Michigan State again and Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan look good in wins on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- 'ROUNDTABLE' PODCAST: Our first "Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast debuted last week, and it was a big hit Check out the 30-minute show that featured visits from fellow Sports Illiustrated publishers Brendan Gulick of BuckeyesNow.com and Lauren Withrow of WildcatsDaily.com.