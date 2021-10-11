Opening Point Spreads for All Big Ten Games in Week 7

We've reached the start of the second half of the Big Ten football season as we enter Week 7. There are just five games this week, with five teams on their bye week.

Two of the league's five top-10 teams are in action, with No. 2-ranked Iowa hosting Purdue and No. 10 Michigan State traveling to Indiana.

Here is the complete Week 7 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.

Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 7

Nebraska at Minnesota

Nebraska (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPN2

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 2.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 48.

Rutgers at Northwestern

Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 in Big Ten) at Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Northwestern is a 1-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 46.5.

Michigan State at Indiana

Michigan State (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: FOX Sports 1

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52.

Purdue at Iowa

Purdue (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Iowa (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ABC

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 12.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.

Army at Wisconsin

Army (4-1) at Wisconsin (2-3), 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: Big Ten Network

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 12.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 42.

Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland and Illinois are on a bye week.

Next Week: The Week 8 schedule in the Big Ten

Illinois at Penn State, Noon ET

Ohio State at Indiana, Time TBA

Wisconsin at Purdue, Time TBA

Northwestern at Michigan, Time TBA

Maryland at Minnesota, Time TBA

Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers and Nebraska on bye weeks.