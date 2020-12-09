Big Ten Officially Announces Ohio State Will Play in Championship Game

It will be Ohio State versus Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 19.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It has been made official.

The Big Ten conference released a statement Wednesday afternoon to officially declare that Ohio State will play in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19 against Northwestern in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes (5-0) will not be playing this weekend against Michigan due to COVID-19.

Before the season started, the Big Ten said teams would have to compete in a minimum of six games to be eligible to play in the Big Ten title game.

Northwestern met that requirement already, and the second place team in the Big Ten East, Indiana, met that requirement as well at 6-1, with its only loss coming to Ohio State.

The Big Ten has now removed that requirement, so the Buckeyes will be the East Division representative.

Below is the Big Ten's full statement on the decision:

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, voted today to eliminate the minimum-game requirement for participation in the 2020 Big Ten Football Championship Game. The decision was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office.

The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan.

As a result of the decision, Ohio State will represent the East Division in the 2020 Big Ten Football Championship game against Northwestern.

The conference continues to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes and remains flexible and united with its 14 member institutions and partners during these unprecedented times.