HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Big Ten Officially Announces Ohio State Will Play in Championship Game

It will be Ohio State versus Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 19.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It has been made official.

The Big Ten conference released a statement Wednesday afternoon to officially declare that Ohio State will play in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19 against Northwestern in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes (5-0) will not be playing this weekend against Michigan due to COVID-19.

Before the season started, the Big Ten said teams would have to compete in a minimum of six games to be eligible to play in the Big Ten title game.

Northwestern met that requirement already, and the second place team in the Big Ten East, Indiana, met that requirement as well at 6-1, with its only loss coming to Ohio State.

The Big Ten has now removed that requirement, so the Buckeyes will be the East Division representative.

Below is the Big Ten's full statement on the decision:

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, voted today to eliminate the minimum-game requirement for participation in the 2020 Big Ten Football Championship Game. The decision was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office.

The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan.

As a result of the decision, Ohio State will represent the East Division in the 2020 Big Ten Football Championship game against Northwestern.

The conference continues to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes and remains flexible and united with its 14 member institutions and partners during these unprecedented times.

USATSI_15272059
Football

Big Ten Officially Announces Ohio State Will Play in Championship Game

IndianaBucket2019
Football

Indiana, Purdue Mutually Agree to Cancel Old Oaken Bucket Game Due to COVID-19

USATSI_15088185
Football

Big Ten Expected to Remove Six-Game Requirement for Conference Championship

FloridaStateMJWalkerBC
Basketball

Once Again, Florida State is the Real Deal, Will Be Title Contender by March

IndianaArchieMillerLeonardHamilton
Basketball

How To Watch Indiana's Game with Florida State; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

Indiana_Basketball_Schedule_2020-21
Basketball

Indiana Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

Zeller_05_1125_md_WEB
Basketball

Indiana's History in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

IndianaAlDurhamTexas2
Basketball

Hoosiers Likely To Be Shorthanded Again in Rematch with Florida State

USATSI_15272612
Football

Indiana Remains at No. 12 in College Football Playoff Rankings