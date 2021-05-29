Big Ten: PFF Releases Big Ten Title Odds, Win Projections For All League Programs

Pro Football Focus simulated the Big Ten football seasons 10,000 times and listed results for all 14 programs. Indiana football is projected to win 7.1 games while having a 7% chance at a conference championship victory.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Pro Football Focus simulated the 2021 Big Ten regular season and the conference title game 10,000 times and recorded the results for every league program.

According to PFF, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the highest chance to reach the Big Ten Championship Game and win for the fifth year in a row. They are projected for a league-best 10.4 wins next season.

In PFF's simulations, the Indiana football programs puts together another strong showing in 2021. The Hoosiers boast the fourth-highest projected win total in the Big Ten at 7.1 and have a 7% chance to make the conference championship.

Here's a look at every team in the conference:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 69%

48% Projected Win Total: 10.4

2. Iowa Hawkeyes

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 44%

17% Projected Win Total: 8.4

3. Wisconsin Badgers

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 26%

11% Projected Win Total: 8.2

4. Indiana Hoosiers

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 11%

7% Projected Win Total: 7.1

5. Michigan Wolverines

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 9%

5% Projected Win Total: 7

6. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 10%

3% Projected Win Total: 6.8

7. Michigan State Spartans

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 4%

2% Projected Win Total: 6.3

8. Northwestern Wildcats

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 9%

2% Projected Win Total: 6.8

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 4%

2% Projected Win Total: 7.2

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 6%

1% Projected Win Total: 5.1

11. Maryland Terrapins

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 2%

1% Projected Win Total: 5.5

12. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 3%

1% Projected Win Total: 5.1

13. Purdue Boilermakers

Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 2%

1% Projected Win Total: 4.9

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights