Big Ten Roundtable: Talking Michigan Football and Wisconsin Basketball

Welcome back to the Big Ten Roundtable, and coming out of our holiday break, we've got a lot to talk about. We'll talk Michigan football with Wolverine Digest publisher and welcome Wisconsin guard Brad Davison to the team to talk Badgers basketball.

In the second quarter of our podcast, Big Ten Roundtable host Tom Brew talked with Brandon Brown about Michigan's surprising season, and what the long-awaited win over Ohio State means for the future. We also talked about the Big Ten Championship Game win over Iowa and the disappointing College Football Playoff loss to Georgia on New Year's Eve.

The final few questions and answers were about Jim Harbaugh's future with the Wolverines, now that several NFL teams seem to be lining up to take a run and him.

We are also very happy to welcome Wisconsin guard Brad Davison to the Sports Illustrated/FanNation team. The senior guard, who's in his fifth season in Madison, will be joining us every other week or so during the college basketball season this winter.

Davison is a terrific interview. We had a great talk about the Badgers' season so far, including the Maui Jim Maui tournament victory in November, and thrilling wins thus far over Indiana and Purdue. Davison and teammate Johnny Davis came up big on Monday night in knocking off No. 3-ranked Purdue at Mackey Arena.

Davis also talked about how much fun he's having in this bonus year, and that the Badgers' success so far isn't a surprise to him even though it may be for outsiders. 

Here's the entire podcast:

Watch the Big Ten Roundtable here

