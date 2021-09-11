Big Ten Roundup: No. 3 Ohio State Upset at Home by No. 12 Oregon

Despite getting 484 passing yards from first-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, No. 3-ranked Ohio State lost at home to No. 12 Oregon, falling 35-28. It was the first time in 31 years that a Pac-12 team had beaten a top-five team on the road, losing 14 straight since 1990.

Stroud was great, but on the final drive he was intercepted by Oregon safety Verone McKinley III with 2:50 to play to close out a tough day.

The Buckeyes had 636 yards of offense, but their defensive inefficiencies were too much to overcome. The win is Oregon's first over Ohio State in program history, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Buckeyes. The Ducks also snapped the Buckeyes' 23-game home winning streak, and a seven-game win streak against the Pac-12.

Oregon was the first Pac-12 team to beat a top-five opponent on the road since 1990 when Stanford beat No. 1 Notre Dame. They had lost 14 straight games in that situation.

“It was a game we were never really in control of,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "Oregon moved the ball well, but we didn’t move the ball well and couldn’t convert on fourth downs. We were always playing catchup. We have to learn from this and grow from this. There is still a lot of football to be played.''

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Virginia scored on its first two possessions and never looked back in an easy 42-14 win over Illinois on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

Brennan Armstrong Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for five touchdowns and became the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 400 yards. Virginia snapped a nine-game regular-season losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents.

"Obviously to start the game the way we did defensively, giving up two big scores, we battled ourselves back into it," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "Obviously we did not hold them defensively. We had a few things go against us but the reactions were good, so, we've got a lot of work to do."

Illinois (1-2) quarterback Artur Sitkowski was 24-for-45 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception.

Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14

Payton Thorne passed for 282 yards and four touchdowns as Michigan State moved to 2-0 with an easy 42-14 win over Youngstown State.

The Spartans also rushed for 272 yards, led by Jordan Simmons, who had 121 yards on 16 carries. Michigan State’s offense produced 595 yards after getting 511 in the opening win at Northwestern.

Minnesota 31, Miami of Ohio 26

It was next man up for Minnesota, and running back Treyons Potts was up for the challenge. Replacing star back Mohamed Ibrahim, who tore an ACL in the season-opening loss to Ohio State, Potts rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to help the Gophers fend off Miami of Ohio, 31-26.

"That's my partner in crime. He was right there the whole game with me, helping me manage the game and just giving me pointers,'' Potts said of Ibrahim, who's out for the year.

Minnesota ran the ball 46 times, and quarterback Tanner Morgan threw only 17 passes, completed eight for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota never trailed, but Miami wouldn't go away, either. Miami QB Brett Gabbert hit Jack Sorenson for a 23-yard score early in the fourth quarter to make it 21-20, but Potts scored on a 21-yard run and Matthew Potts made a 50-yard field goal to stretch the lead.

"Mo was a great teammate on the sideline. You've got to imagine how hard that is," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. "He's the ultimate competitor. It was an emotional week."

Northwestern 24, Indiana State 6

Evan Hull rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns to help Northwestern get its first win of the year with a 24-6 rout of Indiana State.

The Sycamores had just 31 yards rushing on 22 carries and 169 total yards. Indiana State's only points came on a touchdown with 3:22 to go.

Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7

Rutgers got off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2014 thanks to a great defensive effort in a 17-7 road win over Syracuse.

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral was 22 of 28 passing for Rutgers for 145 yards and had a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jovani Haskins. Rutgers won despite gaining only 198 yards.

Purdue 49, Connecticut 0

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was an unstoppable force for a Purdue offense that scored five touchdowns in the first half against Connecticut, rolling to an easy 49-0 victory in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The junior caught six passes for 121 yards and a trio of touchdowns in just one half of play. Bell's three scoring grabs tied a career-high.

Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns to Samori Toure in the Cornhuskers easy 28-3 victory over Buffalo.

Martinez hooked up with Toure for a pair of 68-yard touchdowns, and he also ran nine times for 112 yards. The Bulls (1-1) of the Mid-American Conference dropped to 1-10 all-time against Big Ten opponents.

