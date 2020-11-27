Indiana-Maryland Podcast: Breaking Down Saturday's Important Showdown

No. 12 Indiana looks to bounce back after a loss to Ohio State, and next is line is the Maryland Terrapins. We break it down with Maryland reporter Ahmed Ghafir of Inside The Black & Gold.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If recent history is any indication, Indiana's battle with Maryland on Saturday will be another tight one-score affair. But the present might have more of an impact, because the Terrapins have missed the past two weeks because of COVID-19 issues.

Maryland missed games with Ohio State and Michigan State because of 23 positive COVID-19 cases, and the Terps are expected to have several starters out when the two teams get together at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Game time is Noon ET, and is being televised on ESPN2.

It will be interesting to see what the Terrapins bring to the table on this Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s going to take all of us — 1 through 110 — this season and it couldn’t be reflected more than where we are now,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said earlier this week. “The leadership group has done a great job with the young players and players that need to step up with really pulling these guys along and showing them the right way, helping them understand how it’s supposed to be done.

"To me, that’s when the ownership shows up from within the team.”

Both teams have scored at least 28 points in each matchup since 2015 as the two sides have battled in recent years and Locksley is preparing for a disciplined Hoosiers team.

“Indiana is a team that’s coming off a tough loss where they battled for four quarters (against Ohio State), which is to be expected,'' Locksley said. "Anybody that knows [Indiana coach] Tom Allen knows that’s the type of coach he is, that team has really picked up on his personality. They are incredibly balanced, offense and defense, one of the top-scoring teams in our league as well as one of the top scoring defenses in our league.”

Let's break down the matchup with Maryland reporter Ahmed Ghafir of Inside The Black & Gold.

Here is the complete podcast: