Schedule Breakdown: Indiana Football's 2022 Non-Conference Opponents

Indiana will play the toughest schedule of any Big Ten team in 2022, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). The Hoosiers' 10th most difficult schedule in the country ranks behind eight SEC teams and Georgia Tech from the ACC.

Part of this is because of a Big Ten schedule that features Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State, but Indiana will be challenged in the non-conference portion, too.

Here's a breakdown of Indiana's 2022 non-conference schedule:

Week 2: Idaho

Last matchup: Indiana defeated Idaho 56-14 on Sept. 11, 2021 for its first win of the season. D.J. Matthews returned a punt for a touchdown, and a blocked punt led to a Javon Swinton scoop-and-score touchdown.

2021 record: 4-7

4-7 When and where: 8 p.m. ET, Sept. 10, 2022, Bloomington, Ind.

When and where: 8 p.m. ET, Sept. 10, 2022, Bloomington, Ind.

The Scout: Quarterback Mike Beaudry graduated after leading Idaho with 1,299 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Zach Borisch played both quarterback and running back for Idaho last season, and is listed at the "slash" position on the 2022 roster after leading Idaho with 639 rushing yards on 119 carries last year. Gevani McCoy and CJ Jordan also saw time under center last season and will compete for the starting quarterback job against South Dakota State Transfer J'Bore Gibbs. Elisha Cummings (5.3 ypc), Roshaun Johnson (4.9 ypc) and Aundre Carter (3.9 ypc) complete a deep and experienced Idaho backfield. Leading tackler Tre Walker signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders, and top defensive back Tyrese Dedmon graduated, leaving Fa'Avae Fa'Avae as the leading returning tackler.

Week 3: Western Kentucky

Last matchup: Indiana eked out a 33-31 win at Western Kentucky last season behind 118 yards and two touchdowns from Stephen Carr. Michael Penix Jr. and Bailey Zappe aired it out for a combined 66 completions and 738 yards.



2021 record: 9-5, defeated Appalachian State in Boca Raton Bowl

9-5, defeated Appalachian State in Boca Raton Bowl When and where: Noon ET, Sept. 17, 2022, Bloomington, Ind.



When and where: Noon ET, Sept. 17, 2022, Bloomington, Ind.

The Scout: Quarterback Bailey Zappe set the all-time FBS single-season passing yards (5,987) and passing touchdowns (62) records last season, and he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round. Leading receiver Jerreth Sterns is now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State after a 1,402-yard season. Leading rusher Noah Whittington transferred to Oregon, which means Western Kentucky's offense will look completely different after an electrifying 2021 season.

Week 4: Cincinnati