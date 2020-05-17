Former Indiana WR Cody Latimer Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested Saturday after shots were reportedly fired inside a Douglas County, Colorado, apartment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department. Latimer has posted a $25,000 bond, according to the department.

According to a sheriff's department report, a witness said they heard arguing and what sounded like gunshots inside the apartment. One person was identified as having minor, non-gunshot injuries.

Latimer, 27, was taken into custody and sent to the Douglas County Detention Facility. He has been booked on felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

“There’s an entire back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine,'' Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said about his client’s arrest.

"Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known. At this time there is no additional information to be released. Once the investigation is concluded, there will be a complete understanding of what and more importantly why things occurred.”

Latimer signed with the Redskins this offseason. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants and four seasons previously with the Denver Broncos. For his career, he has 70 receptions, 935 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were called to the Zenith Meridian Apartments, located in unincorporated Douglas County, on a call of shots fired inside of an apartment.

"We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office," the Redskins said in a statement. "We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time."

Latimer, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound wide receiver, played three seasons at Indiana from 2011 through 2013. The Dayton, Ohio native finished his Indiana career with 138 receptions for 2,042 yards and 17 touchdowns. His final years was the biggest, when he had 72 catches for 1,096 yards. It's the third-highest single-season total in program history.

His 2,042 yards in ninth all-time. He was passed earlier this year by Nick Westbrook, who finished with 2,226 yards.

Latimer was drafted by Denver in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 56th overall pick. He won a Super Bowl ring in Denver during his second season.